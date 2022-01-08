 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

St. Ignatius beats Bolingbrook, starts to fulfill preseason promise

Is it premature to declare that the Wolfpack is back after knocking off No. 21 Bolingbrook 56-46 in the Steve Pappas Shootout at DePaul Prep on Saturday?

By Michael O'Brien
St. Ignatius’s A.J. Redd (2) controls the ball as the Wolfpack plays Bolingbrook.
St. Ignatius’s A.J. Redd (2) controls the ball as the Wolfpack plays Bolingbrook.
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

St. Ignatius wasn’t shy about proclaiming its lofty goals for the season back in November. The high expectations were internal and external. The Wolfpack began the season ranked No. 4 in the preseason Super 25.

Things went off the rails almost immediately. St. Ignatius lost to Lake Forest and Loyola the first week of the season. After a loss to St. Louis Chaminade in the Chicago Elite Classic the Wolfpack was sitting at 3-4 and many fans wondered if all the early hype had any merit whatsoever.

Things didn’t improve over the holidays. Conant shocked St. Ignatius with a game-winning buzzer-beater in the first round of the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic at York.

Is it premature to declare that the Wolfpack is back after knocking off No. 21 Bolingbrook 56-46 in the Steve Pappas Shootout at DePaul Prep on Saturday? Senior AJ Redd doesn’t think so.

“This is it,” Redd said. “This is it. We’ve struggled in this first half of the season and we’ve just been working so hard to get back to this point where we know we can be.”

St. Ignatius lost by two points at Brother Rice on Friday. Junior Ahmad Henderson drained a heartbreaker three-point shot in the final seconds to give the Crusaders the win.

“That was a bit of a moral victory for us,” Redd said. “Because after that we knew exactly what we had to do. It was just a matter of a few missed coverages and missed shots. Today is the victory we needed mentally to get over that hump.”

Redd led St. Ignatius (9-7) with 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Senior Miles Casey had 12 points and five rebounds and junior Kolby Gilles finished with 10 points. Junior Jackson Kotecki added seven points and seven rebounds for the Wolfpack.

“There is nothing better than everyone getting involved,” Casey said. “That felt great and it is going to continue to feel great if we keep playing like that.”

St. Ignatius dominated the first half and led 35-17. But Bolingbrook made a charge in the third quarter, holding the Wolfpack to just four points.

Sophomore Josh Aniceto’s basket with 5:16 to play cut St. Ignatius’ lead to just five points. But this time the Wolfpack didn’t fold. Bolingbrook didn’t score a field goal for the rest of the game.

“The let downs have happened so many times this season that we are used to it,” Casey said. “But now we know what to do when times get tough. We can bounce back now and we’re a better team because of it.”

Bolingbrook’s Michael Osei-Bonsu continues to perform at an All-Area level. The 6-4 senior had 15 points and 15 rebounds. Senior Danny Walker added 10 points and seven boards for the Raiders (13-4).

Bolingbrook was upset by Andrew on Friday night and is facing an extremely challenging stretch of games against Oswego East, Homewood-Flossmoor and New Trier.

“This is going to get us ready for March,” Bolingbrook coach Rob Brost said. “I love my team. That’s the important thing right now. Even if we had come back to win this game, the stuff we need to work on is exactly the same. Winning and losing is not the biggest piece of it right now. We need to get better together.”

Next Up In High School Sports

The Latest

Blackhawks notebook: Brett Connolly, Tanner Kero on good terms after ‘unfortunate’ hit

"It was nice to have fluid conversations with [Kero] just to tell him I honestly did not mean to do that," Connolly said Saturday after returning from his suspension.

By Ben Pope

No bail for man accused of shooting two patrons at Northwest Side bar

Efrain Rivera, 50, was charged with three counts of attempted murder in the Dec. 23 shooting that wounded two men, ages 26 and 59.

By Madeline Kenney

Mother charged with killing 6-year-old son she reported missing

Damari Perry’s mother, Jannie Perry, 38, and two of of the boy’s siblings have been charged in connection with his death.

By Jermaine Nolen

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

Casten, 50, said he’s fully vaccinated and received a booster dose. He described his symptoms as ‘mild.’

By Madeline Kenney

This You Gotta See: Alabama-Georgia, a big week for the Bulls and the NFL playoffs begin

The Bulldogs are 0-7 against Nick Saban since beating him in his debut season with the Crimson Tide. Make it 0-8?

By Steve Greenberg

CPS standoff: Latest CTU proposal calls for remote learning this week, in person next — but Lightfoot says ‘you’re not listening’

The union appeared to make concessions in some of its demands announced Saturday, though Mayor Lori Lightfoot quickly shot the proposal down.

By Nader Issa