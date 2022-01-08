St. Ignatius beats Bolingbrook, starts to fulfill preseason promise

St. Ignatius wasn’t shy about proclaiming its lofty goals for the season back in November. The high expectations were internal and external. The Wolfpack began the season ranked No. 4 in the preseason Super 25.

Things went off the rails almost immediately. St. Ignatius lost to Lake Forest and Loyola the first week of the season. After a loss to St. Louis Chaminade in the Chicago Elite Classic the Wolfpack was sitting at 3-4 and many fans wondered if all the early hype had any merit whatsoever.

Things didn’t improve over the holidays. Conant shocked St. Ignatius with a game-winning buzzer-beater in the first round of the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic at York.

Is it premature to declare that the Wolfpack is back after knocking off No. 21 Bolingbrook 56-46 in the Steve Pappas Shootout at DePaul Prep on Saturday? Senior AJ Redd doesn’t think so.

“This is it,” Redd said. “This is it. We’ve struggled in this first half of the season and we’ve just been working so hard to get back to this point where we know we can be.”

St. Ignatius lost by two points at Brother Rice on Friday. Junior Ahmad Henderson drained a heartbreaker three-point shot in the final seconds to give the Crusaders the win.

“That was a bit of a moral victory for us,” Redd said. “Because after that we knew exactly what we had to do. It was just a matter of a few missed coverages and missed shots. Today is the victory we needed mentally to get over that hump.”

Redd led St. Ignatius (9-7) with 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Senior Miles Casey had 12 points and five rebounds and junior Kolby Gilles finished with 10 points. Junior Jackson Kotecki added seven points and seven rebounds for the Wolfpack.

“There is nothing better than everyone getting involved,” Casey said. “That felt great and it is going to continue to feel great if we keep playing like that.”

St. Ignatius dominated the first half and led 35-17. But Bolingbrook made a charge in the third quarter, holding the Wolfpack to just four points.

Sophomore Josh Aniceto’s basket with 5:16 to play cut St. Ignatius’ lead to just five points. But this time the Wolfpack didn’t fold. Bolingbrook didn’t score a field goal for the rest of the game.

“The let downs have happened so many times this season that we are used to it,” Casey said. “But now we know what to do when times get tough. We can bounce back now and we’re a better team because of it.”

Bolingbrook’s Michael Osei-Bonsu continues to perform at an All-Area level. The 6-4 senior had 15 points and 15 rebounds. Senior Danny Walker added 10 points and seven boards for the Raiders (13-4).

Bolingbrook was upset by Andrew on Friday night and is facing an extremely challenging stretch of games against Oswego East, Homewood-Flossmoor and New Trier.

“This is going to get us ready for March,” Bolingbrook coach Rob Brost said. “I love my team. That’s the important thing right now. Even if we had come back to win this game, the stuff we need to work on is exactly the same. Winning and losing is not the biggest piece of it right now. We need to get better together.”