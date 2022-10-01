White Sox’ Michael Kopech has knee surgery

SAN DIEGO — White Sox right-hander pitcher Michael Kopech had surgery Thursday to address an issue with the meniscus in his right knee, a team spokesman said Saturday before the team’s game against the Padres at Petco Park.

A source confirmed the surgery, which was performed in Los Angeles, was for a meniscus tear. The Sox said Kopech will be ready for spring training without limitations. He has joined the team in San Diego this weekend.

Kopech landed on the injured list Sept. 17 with right shoulder inflammation but has dealt with issues in both knees, including a cyst in the right one which general manager Rick Hahn said last week would be removed during the offseason. The cyst was addressed during surgery and is not expected to be an issue now, per the club.

Kopech left a start against the Rangers after 13 pitches on June 12 after he felt a pop in the left knee, but after having fluid drained he was pitching again seven days later. On Aug. 23, he went on the IL with a left knee strain.

Kopech pitched a career high 119 2⁄ 3 innings, going 5-9 with a 3.54 ERA in his first season as a starter.

Cease fire

Dylan Cease made his final start of the season Saturday, building a Cy Young Award portfolio that will likely come up slightly lacking behind Justin Verlander’s.

Cease allowed Juan Soto’s 27th home run in the first, then strung together four scoreless innings.

Cease ranked second in the major leagues in ERA (2.06) and opponents average (.188) and was fifth in strikeouts (222) this season. He recorded his fifth of the game and career-high 227th getting Austin Nola in the fifth.

“He’s been so consistent,” acting manager Miguel Cairo said. “He came with a purpose to get better and to be good and to be an elite pitcher and that’s what he has been doing.

“He always comes with a challenge, he always comes through.”

Love for Pito

Jose Abreu had a rare night off. If he doesn’t return next year, he could have four games left in a Sox uniform. Abreu is a free agent after the season.

“I know, man. I hope, I really hope they sign him back,” Cairo said. “I hope he comes back and gets a chance to play for the White Sox and finish his career here, but you know how it is. It’s a business. You don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Upcoming

After Lance Lynn starts the series finale against the Padres Sunday, Johnny Cueto (Monday), Lucas Giolito (Tuesday) and Davis Martin (Wednesday) make the last three of the season against the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field.

This and that

Elvis Andrus’ leadoff homer in the first against Mike Clevenger was the Sox’ second in the last five games.



