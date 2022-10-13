The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 13, 2022
Metra might keep Super Saver pass as board balks at return to zoned system

Metra officials outlined a 2023 budget Wednesday that drew questions about eliminating a popular $100 monthly pass.

By  Marni Pyke / Daily Herald
   
Commuters deboard a Metra train after arrival at the LaSalle Street Metra Station in the Loop.

Metra budget planners has proposed a new fare structure.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

Metra could retain a popular, pandemic-inspired $100 unlimited travel monthly pass for the foreseeable future after board directors rebuffed reverting to a zoned system during budget discussions Wednesday.

The commuter railroad is proposing a $980 million 2023 operating budget, about $80 million higher than the 2022 amended version due mainly to inflation and adding employees, administrators said.

The change in fares, an estimated $52 million shortfall in 2025 after federal aid dries up, and staff expansion drew scrutiny.

For years, Metra has charged passengers based on the distance of their trips but after ridership tanked during COVID-19, one tactic to attract commuters was the $100 “Super Saver” monthly pass set to expire Dec. 31.

“We have to have some continuity,” board member and Hanover Park Mayor Rod Craig said, adding revising fares could confuse commuters.

Metra budget planners had suggested a monthly pass discounted by about 45% using the original system with up to 10 zones.

Also in flux are the pandemic-era $6 daily pass in up to three zones and $10 systemwide daily pass. Metra budgeteers have recommended ending those products in favor of a daily pass costing as much as two one-way trips between certain zones. All of those options will be considered by the board in November.

Metra Vice Chairman Norman Carlson said the cost of running trains is 97% fixed regardless of where passengers board. “I would be very disappointed if we go back to the old system,” he said.

A final vote won’t come until mid-November.

After the meeting, Metra announced the budget proposal would offer two fare options, one including the Super Saver monthly pass and the other based on the 45% discounted version.

Next Up In News
Tenant faces murder charge in killing, dismembering Northwest Side boarding house owner
Pedestrian hit by Metra Electric train near Windsor Park station
Chicago man who wore ‘Trump 2020’ flag pleads guilty with father to role in U.S. Capitol attack
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
5 people wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday
Feds ask judge to sentence ex-Teamster boss John Coli to 19 months in prison
The Latest
Simeon’s Malik Elzy (8) reacts as Andre Crews (4) celebrates a touchdown against Kenwood.
High School Football
Week 7 in pictures: 10 standout high school football photos
A look back at 10 outstanding images from Week 6 of the high school football season.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A woman died after being struck by a Metra train Aug. 27, 2020, on the Northwest Side.
News
Pedestrian hit by Metra Electric train near Windsor Park station
The pedestrian suffered minor injuries and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, Chicago fire officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Federal authorities say this picture depicts Matthew Bokoski, left, and Bradley Bokoski.
Crime
Chicago man who wore ‘Trump 2020’ flag pleads guilty with father to role in U.S. Capitol attack
Matthew Bokoski admitted to authorities on Jan. 14, 2021, that he and his father entered the U.S. Capitol on the day of the breach, records show. He told agents then that the event was effective because the participants were able to “shut down” the government.
By Jon Seidel
 
AP22286010090825.jpg
Nation/World
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
The Social Security Administration said the estimated average monthly Social Security benefit for all retired workers will be $1,827 starting in January.
By Associated Press
 
Food for distribution to people in need through food pantries is stacked on shelves at the Greater Chicago Food Depository on March 05, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.
Other Views
We can end hunger for all our neighbors
The nutrition safety net has strengthened in the 50 years since the White House last hosted a conference on hunger, particularly with USDA nutrition assistance programs.
By Diane Whitmore Schanzenbach
 