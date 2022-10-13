Metra might keep Super Saver pass as board balks at return to zoned system

Metra could retain a popular, pandemic-inspired $100 unlimited travel monthly pass for the foreseeable future after board directors rebuffed reverting to a zoned system during budget discussions Wednesday.

The commuter railroad is proposing a $980 million 2023 operating budget, about $80 million higher than the 2022 amended version due mainly to inflation and adding employees, administrators said.

The change in fares, an estimated $52 million shortfall in 2025 after federal aid dries up, and staff expansion drew scrutiny.

For years, Metra has charged passengers based on the distance of their trips but after ridership tanked during COVID-19, one tactic to attract commuters was the $100 “Super Saver” monthly pass set to expire Dec. 31.

“We have to have some continuity,” board member and Hanover Park Mayor Rod Craig said, adding revising fares could confuse commuters.

Metra budget planners had suggested a monthly pass discounted by about 45% using the original system with up to 10 zones.

Also in flux are the pandemic-era $6 daily pass in up to three zones and $10 systemwide daily pass. Metra budgeteers have recommended ending those products in favor of a daily pass costing as much as two one-way trips between certain zones. All of those options will be considered by the board in November.

Metra Vice Chairman Norman Carlson said the cost of running trains is 97% fixed regardless of where passengers board. “I would be very disappointed if we go back to the old system,” he said.

A final vote won’t come until mid-November.

After the meeting, Metra announced the budget proposal would offer two fare options, one including the Super Saver monthly pass and the other based on the 45% discounted version.

