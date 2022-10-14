The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 14, 2022
A woman in a pink jacket shields herself from the rain with an umbrella while walking through the University of Chicago’s main quad on the South Side, Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Picture Chicago: The Sun-Times’ photos of the week

The Chicago Marathon moved through the city, the Rev. Jesse Jackson turned 81, the Bears lost to the Commanders and more in our best unseen photos of the week.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Runners approach a bridge on West Cermak Road during the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 9.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Graduate student Cyrus Zeledon holds a small circuit board with micro mesas with a micro wire over top, used to detect photons, at the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering quantum research lab, where scientists are working on a quantum Internet network, Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields #1 squats on the field after fourth down with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field, Thursday, Oct. 13. Fields and the Bears lost 12-7 to the Commanders.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Victoria Walker relaxes in her newly furnished and customized bedroom in Humboldt Park, Friday, Oct. 7. Her family’s home was transformed in five hours by 11 volunteers with Dialexa, an IBM company, and Humble Design, a nonprofit that helps families in affordable housing make their spaces their own.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

The “Abraham Lincoln: The Man” statue in Lincoln Park was vandalized on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Monday, Oct. 10. An anonymous group claimed credit for pouring paint on the Lincoln Park statue, saying it wanted to remind people of the public execution of 38 Dakota men in the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Priscilla Rodriguez, a member of Whitney Young Magnet High School’s flag football team, runs from Westinghouse College Prep opponents during a game at Westinghouse College Prep on the West Side, Saturday, Oct. 1. Westinghouse won against Whitney Young with a final score of 33-28.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A Waning Gibbous Moon hangs over Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 13.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Rev. Jesse Jackson, who recently celebrated his 81st birthday, sits at his desk at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition at 930 E. 50th St. on the South Side, Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Hundreds of pro-abortion advocates march along South State Street in the Loop during the nationwide Women’s Wave Day of Action, aiming to encourage people to vote for candidates who support abortion in the midterm elections, Saturday, Oct. 8.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Douglas Diamond, finance professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, won the Nobel Prize for economic sciences, recognition for research into the banking system that goes back to the 1980s, Monday, Oct. 10.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A baker portions dough at Publican Quality Bread at 1759 W. Grand Ave. in West Town, Thursday, Sept. 29.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

“Trap Moulin Rouge” by Jasmin Taylor is projected onto the Merchandise Mart, Friday, Oct. 7. The performance piece will run at Art on theMART through Nov. 18.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

A parade representative gives a thumbs up to passing floats as they make their way down tState Street during the Columbus Day parade in the Loop, Monday, Oct. 10.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chris Brink, the director of the book department at Potter and Potter Auctions in Belmont Cragin, arranges books as old mannequins from a Cirque du Soleil show sit on the floor, Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Graduate Rashawn Fields holds onto his 3-month-old son, A’suntae, at a graduation ceremony for the North Lawndale Restorative Justice Community Court at UCAN in North Lawndale, Thursday, Oct. 13. The program offers nonviolent offenders 18 to 26 a chance to atone for wrongdoing. Graduate from the program and the charge would be dismissed and his record expunged.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

City officials and other dignitaries break ground for the National Public Housing Museum at 1322 W. Taylor St. on the Near West Side, Tuesday, Oct. 11

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

