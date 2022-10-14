Picture Chicago: The Sun-Times’ photos of the week
The Chicago Marathon moved through the city, the Rev. Jesse Jackson turned 81, the Bears lost to the Commanders and more in our best unseen photos of the week.
The Latest
In a set that’s more about jokes than insights, the comedian sounds off on pop culture, single life and that Will Smith thing.
Fields was battered Thursday night, taking 12 quarterback hits, five sacks and running a whopping 12 times.
Sutter is considered one of the first pitchers to throw a split-finger fastball.
The public work orchestrated by Chicago artist Amanda Williams aims to redefine redlining in Washington Park.
More than 60 murals have gone up in six years in the small town about 85 miles from Chicago.