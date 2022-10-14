The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 14, 2022
Nation/World News

Breast-cancer-free, she thought a Hawaii trip would be how she’d celebrate. But there was more.

Jyrl Oldham got her cancer diagnosis while pregnant. She had her baby and started treatment. Then, her husband arranged a surprise when she beat the disease.

By  Sarah Scanlan | USA Today
   
SHARE Breast-cancer-free, she thought a Hawaii trip would be how she’d celebrate. But there was more.

VINEYARD, Utah — When Jyrl Oldham was pronounced cancer-free in August, she knew she had to do something big to celebrate.

Oldham, a mother of three from Vineyard, Utah, was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2021. She was pregnant at the time.

“She started treatments ASAP after her daughter was born in August 2021,” her friend Valeri Jones said. “After almost passing away during one of her treatments, she thought a vacation was necessary to prove to cancer it hadn’t won.”

Her family told her they’d send her to Hawaii when she beat her cancer.

She, Jones and another friend had boarded their Southwest Airlines flight when she got the surprise that her husband had arranged for her with the airline.

The captain came on the intercom and announced: “I would like to add a special welcome to a special guest on today’s flight. We have a passenger who’s headed to Hawaii with us today to celebrate her victory over late-stage breast cancer.

“She fought valiantly and is now cancer-free. Please join me in giving her, Jyrl Oldham, a round of applause.”

In an interview on “ABC World News Tonight with David Muir,” Oldham said: “They didn’t know me, but they were all just — I could just feel the love. I could feel the support.”

The message she took from that?

“You’re not alone. There are so many people out there who are rooting for you, and that helps you to be so much stronger than you ever thought you could be.”

Next Up In News
Planning commissioner gets an earful about Lightfoot’s plan to create second transit TIF to bankroll Red Line South extension
Chicago cop will keep his job despite links to the Proud Boys and failing to disclose he was under FBI investigation
Pritzkers release tax returns: Last year’s $18.5 million in taxable income more than triple previous year’s
Heidi Heitcamp, new University of Chicago’s Institute of Public Policy boss, is ‘North Dakota nice’
Activist, teacher Jeanne Terry dead at 104
IG’s quarterly report highlights wrongdoing by former police officer, COPA investigator
The Latest
Max Domi dives for the puck against the Golden Knights on Thursday.
Blackhawks
Takeaways from Blackhawks’ first two games: Offense sputtering, penalty kill adjusting
The Hawks haven’t scored an even-strength goal in either of their two season-opening losses, but there have been some bright spots.
By Ben Pope
 
A planned extension of the CTA’s Red Line would add four stations between the current end point of 95th Street and new terminus at 130th.
City Hall
Planning commissioner gets an earful about Lightfoot’s plan to create second transit TIF to bankroll Red Line South extension
Mayor Lori Lightfoot is pushing for a final City Council vote on her financing plan before Dec. 31 to meet the requirement for federal matching funds. But it could be a rough ride, judging from the earful Planning and Development Commissioner Maurice Cox got aboutthe project while testifying at at a budget hearing.
By Fran Spielman
 
Screen_Shot_2022_10_14_at_4.36.07_PM.png
Crime
Chicago cop will keep his job despite links to the Proud Boys and failing to disclose he was under FBI investigation
Officer Robert Bakker was suspended for 120 days after a lengthy internal investigation was resolved through a so-called mediation agreement, in which he agreed not to contest the allegations lodged against him.
By Tom Schuba
 
Then Democratic candidate J.B. Pritzker hugs his wife M.K. Pritzker in 2018.
News
Pritzkers release tax returns: Last year’s $18.5 million in taxable income more than triple previous year’s
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s campaign released partial 2021 state and federal tax returns, which also show the Pritzkers paid $4,733,028 in federal taxes and $883,780 in state taxes.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Heidi Heitkamp.
Columnists
Heidi Heitcamp, new University of Chicago’s Institute of Public Policy boss, is ‘North Dakota nice’
She succeeds David Axelrod. Two things you didn’t know: Heidi isn’t her real first name. And she grew up in a town so small that “my family was one-tenth” its total population.
By Michael Sneed
 