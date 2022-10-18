The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Clerk shot and killed during attempted robbery in West Ridge store

The man, 66, was working behind the counter of a food and liquor store in the 6300 block of North Western Avenue when he was approached by an armed robber, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
He refused to comply and was shot in the chest, officials said. The man had a gun and returned fire but missed, police said.

He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He was identified as Salim Khamo by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The suspect rode a bike to the store and fled on foot after firing shots, police said.

No one was in custody.

