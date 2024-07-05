At least 55 shot, 12 fatally, so far throughout Chicago during extended July Fourth weekend

At least 55 people have been shot, 12 fatally, throughout Chicago so far over the extended July Fourth weekend.

The ongoing violence includes three mass shootings, one of which killed two women and an 8-year-old boy and critically wounded two young boys after multiple shooters opened fire into a Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood home on the South Side.

Since about 11 p.m. Thursday at least 40 people were shot, six fatally.

At least 19 of those shot were from mass shootings in the Austin, Greater Grand Crossing and Little Italy neighborhoods.

About 12:15 a.m. Friday, police responded to calls of shots fired and found eight people wounded by gunfire in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street, Chicago police said.

The two gunmen fled after the attack and were not in custody.

Two women, 74 and 31, were shot in the leg and they were taken to Stroger Hospital where they were both in fair condition, police said.

Two men, 28 and 23, were also shot in the leg and they were taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

Another man, 36, was shot in the groin and he was taken to Stroger in fair condition, authorities said.

An 18-year-old woman was grazed in the head and was also taken to Stroger where she was in good condition, officials said.

Two women, 18 and 19, were also grazed and refused medical attention, police said.

Less than two hours later, around 1:45 a.m., officers responding to calls of a person shot in the 100 block of South Menard Avenue found six people wounded after two gunmen exchanged gunfire and fled the scene, according to police.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the back and he was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, officials said.

An 18-year-old woman was shot three times in the leg and she was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition while a second woman, 20, was shot in the back and taken to Stroger in good condition.

A 23-year-old man was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park with a gunshot wound to his leg, officials said. He was in good condition while a second 23-year-old man was shot in the hip and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in good condition.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the arm and he was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was in fair condition.

Minutes later, a 16-year-old girl was shot and critically wounded early Friday in a North Lawndale residential complex on the city’s West Side. About 1:40 a.m., she was in the 1200 block of South Central Park Avenue when someone shot her in the head, police said.

Fatal attacks

Early Friday morning, around 7:05 a.m., a man and woman were found shot in the 3400 block of East 87th Street, police said. They were dead at the scene.

Two women, 59 and 29, who were shot around 11:50 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of North Leclaire Avenue, police said. The older woman was shot in her hip and head and she was taken to Stroger Hospital where she later died, police said. The younger woman was shot in the torso and she was also taken to Storger where she was listed in fair condition, officials said.

Around the same time, a 35-year-old man, was arguing with a gunman in the 6000 block of South Winchester Avenue when the gunman shot him multiple times, police said. The 35-year-old was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Less than an hour earlier, a 30-year-old man was standing in the street with a crowd in the 8400 block of South Kerfoot Avenue when he was shot in the torso, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Hours later, about 2:10 a.m. Friday, officers responding to calls of a person shot in the 1200 block of West Washburne Avenue and found a 43-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, officials said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the neck at around 1 a.m. Thursday in the 6200 block of South Laflin Street. He was taken to the University of Chicago where he died, according to police.

A man was found shot to death Thursday afternoon in Roseland on the South Side. Officers were responding to a ShotSpotter call and found the man, whose age wasn’t known, unresponsive in the 9300 block of South Lafayette Avenue around 2:10 p.m., police said. He was shot in the chest and flank and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

At least 25 others have been wounded in citywide shootings since 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Last year, 11 people were killed and 62 others were wounded over July Fourth weekend.

