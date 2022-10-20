The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 20, 2022
High School Football Sports High School Sports

Aidan Gray showcases his running game in Naperville North’s win against Naperville Central

Aidan Gray led the Huskies to a dominant 31-3 road win against rival Naperville Central on Thursday.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Aidan Gray showcases his running game in Naperville North’s win against Naperville Central
Naperville North’s Aidan Gray (12) runs the ball against Naperville Central.

Naperville North’s Aidan Gray (12) runs the ball against Naperville Central.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

It isn’t a particularly strong year in the area for quarterbacks. There are several solid high school players but almost a complete lack of top college prospects in the senior class.

That makes Aidan Gray a unique weapon for Naperville North. The Northwestern recruit is the only quarterback among the state’s top 20 prospects in the Class of 2023.

Gray led the Huskies to a dominant 31-3 road win against rival Naperville Central on Thursday.

He was 16-for 21-passing for 131 yards with one interception. Gray is comfortable and composed in the pocket and showcased a strong, accurate arm. But there was an added dimension to his game on Thursday.

The 6-3, 200-pounder had 14 carries for 70 yards. Gray looked like a quarterback that enjoyed running the ball, regularly picking up a handful of extra yards after that first hit.

“We haven’t been showing that much,” Naperville North coach Sean Drendel said. “It was something we wanted to unveil as the season went on. He’s not afraid of contact and he’s not afraid to play hard. He’s a special kid.”

Naperville Central (6-3, 4-2 DuPage Valley) beat the Huskies (7-2, 4-2) in a low-scoring, 10-7 game in Week 6. The Redhawks also knocked Naperville North out of the playoffs last season. The natural rivals are a little too well-acquainted.

“At this point we have figured each other out and know everyone’s tendencies,” Gray said. “So it’s just down to being the tougher person on each play. We had a lot of emotion built up for this game because we felt like we didn’t give it our all the first time we played.”

Naperville Central managed a field goal on the opening drive of the game. It was all Naperville North from then on.

Danny Eloe (six carries, 64 yards), Cole Arl (six carries, 25 yards) and Nathan Jacobs (six carries, 44 yards) all scored short touchdown runs and Arl added a 12-yard TD run in the third quarter.

Naperville Central had an effective run game with Tyler Dodd rushing 16 times for 70 yards.

Quarterback Chris McCormack was 8 of 17 passing for 93 yards with two interceptions. McCormack and Dodd connected for a 47-yard pass in the first half but that was the only big play the Redhawks managed.

“It was a great defensive effort,” junior safety/wide receiver Luke Williams, who had three catches and an interception, said. “We had some determination to get revenge after what happened earlier in the season.”

Drendel pointed out in his postgame remarks to the team that the Huskies haven’t played a game in November since 2010.

“We’re trying to make the season last as long as possible,” Gray said. “We believe we have all the pieces to get down to Champaign. The seniors are all making great memories and the juniors want it for us a lot and that’s why we’ve been successful this year.”

The DuPage Valley hasn’t had a highly-ranked team for most of the season, which is unusual. Naperville North, Naperville Central, DeKalb and Neuqua Valley have all beaten up on each other.

“There are four really good teams in the conference,” Drendel said. “I wouldn’t want to be playing us right now.”

Next Up In High School Sports
High school football scores: Week 9
AP Week 9 Illinois high school football rankings
Young’s Dalen Davis ‘shifts the narrative’ and commits to Princeton
Young’s Skylar Jones commits to Missouri
High school? That’s cool. Caravan’s Jordan Lynch is loving football as much as ever
Ranking the top basketball coaching jobs in the south suburbs
The Latest
A 26-year-old man was hit with a list of felony drug charges after officers in Skokie found over $100,000 in drugs and cash at his home.
News
Woman charged in death of 87-year-old in South Side senior-living facility
Shearly Gaines, 69, was arrested in the beating death of Mae Brown at the Lincoln Perry senior homes last week.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A mural painted on the side of a small grocery store in the Little Village neighborhood memorializes 13-year-old Adam Toledo on March 15, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Toledo was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer in 2021. Today the Cook County State’s Attorney office announced that no charges would be brought against the officer who shot Toledo nor against an officer who shot and killed 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez just days after Toledo’s death. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Crime
Cop who fatally shot Adam Toledo now facing dismissal
Officer Eric Stillman chased Toledo into an alley in Little Village in March 2021 and fired a single shot into the teen’s chest, a split-second after the teen dropped a handgun and raised his hands.
By Tom Schuba and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Screen_Shot_2022_09_14_at_8.06.08_PM.png
News
Off-duty officer caught in shootout during attempted robbery in Calumet Heights
One person was wounded in the incident. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is conducting a use-of-force investigation.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_109073301.jpg
News
Justice Sonia Sotomayor talks the importance of civic engagement, her career on the bench
In a visit to Chicago, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor discusses her work as a judge and reckoning with increasing polarization in today’s politics.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
The U.S. al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.
Editorials
‘Revolving door’ looks even worse in U.S. military than in state government
Congress needs to require a lot more transparency when retired military members go to work for other governments.
By CST Editorial Board
 