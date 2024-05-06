Man charged with attempted murder in McHenry dog attack

A Wisconsin man whose dog allegedly attacked a women at a park in northwest suburban McHenry on Sunday afternoon has been charged with attempted murder.

Raymond Link, 47, was walking with his unleashed dog about 3:25 p.m. in Peterson Park, 300 Peterson Park Road., when the dog attacked a 59-year-old woman who was also walking her dog, the McHenry Police Department said.

The woman suffered injuries to her face and multiple dog bites. She was taken in serious condition to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital. She was later flown to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

A man, 37, attempted to intervene during the attack but was also injured by the dog, police said. He was also bitten and suffered a broken clavicle. He was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital.

Police said the attack was not provoked and there was no connection between Link and the woman or man.

Link was arrested Monday morning and is facing one count each of attempted murder and aggravated battery by strangulation and two counts each of aggravated battery causing bodily harm and aggravated battery in a public place. He was held at McHenry County Jail while awaiting court proceedings.

Link’s dog fled the park after the attack but was later caught and released to McHenry County Animal Control.

