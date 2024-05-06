15-year-old boy shot, wounded in Archer Heights restaurant
The boy was at the restaurant EL G-FE at 4253 W 47th St. about 2:30 p.m. when a man approached and started firing, police said. He was hospitalized in fair condition. A nearby elementary school was temporarily placed on lockdown.
A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Archer Heights on Monday afternoon.
The boy was inside the restaurant EL G-FE, 4253 W 47th St., about 2:30 p.m. when a man approached and fired, police said. The boy was struck several times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.
A witness at the restaurant said the boy was a customer sitting on the restaurant’s patio when the shooter approached and started firing. Students at Daniel Zizumbo Elementary School, across the street from the restaurant, were temporarily placed on lockdown, but all were safe, a school employee said.
No one is in custody.
The Latest
Según la policía de Chicago, alguien habría disparado a través del parabrisas delantero de su vehículo mientras conducía por Gage Park.
El Departamento de Bomberos de Chicago dijo que no transportó a ningún herido. Los asistentes al desfile disfrutaron de la oportunidad de celebrar y honrar la cultura, la historia y la comunidad mexicanas bajo un cielo soleado.
Según los informes, en el campus de Lincoln Park de DePaul los contra manifestantes intentaron enfrentarse a los manifestantes, pero los pro palestinos utilizaron tácticas de desescalada para mantener la paz. En todo el país se ha detenido a más de 2,500 manifestantes desde el 18 de abril.
If the Department of Natural Resources opened up waterways, riverbanks would be ripped up for piers and docks. Lights and porta-potties would be needed.
“Things people don’t have to prep for and don’t think are a big deal are real-life issues for us,” said Laura Florek, a Northbrook mom of two young adults with autism.