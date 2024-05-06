15-year-old boy shot, wounded in Archer Heights restaurant

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Archer Heights on Monday afternoon.

The boy was inside the restaurant EL G-FE, 4253 W 47th St., about 2:30 p.m. when a man approached and fired, police said. The boy was struck several times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

A witness at the restaurant said the boy was a customer sitting on the restaurant’s patio when the shooter approached and started firing. Students at Daniel Zizumbo Elementary School, across the street from the restaurant, were temporarily placed on lockdown, but all were safe, a school employee said.

No one is in custody.