Monday, May 6, 2024
Crime News Chicago

15-year-old boy shot, wounded in Archer Heights restaurant

The boy was at the restaurant EL G-FE at 4253 W 47th St. about 2:30 p.m. when a man approached and started firing, police said. He was hospitalized in fair condition. A nearby elementary school was temporarily placed on lockdown.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A teen was shot and wounded Monday afternoon at EL G-FE restaurant at 4253 W 47th St. in Archer Heights.

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Archer Heights on Monday afternoon.

The boy was inside the restaurant EL G-FE, 4253 W 47th St., about 2:30 p.m. when a man approached and fired, police said. The boy was struck several times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

A witness at the restaurant said the boy was a customer sitting on the restaurant’s patio when the shooter approached and started firing. Students at Daniel Zizumbo Elementary School, across the street from the restaurant, were temporarily placed on lockdown, but all were safe, a school employee said.

No one is in custody.

The Latest
Crime scene tape rests in an alley in the West Loop restaurant district where a 23-year-old man was shot and killed over the Labor Day weekend on September 8, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois.
La Voz Chicago
Una persona muere tras recibir disparos en Gage Park
Según la policía de Chicago, alguien habría disparado a través del parabrisas delantero de su vehículo mientras conducía por Gage Park.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Cinco_de_Mayo.jpg
La Voz Chicago
El desfile del Cinco de Mayo se interrumpió en La Villita tras informe de disparos en la ruta
El Departamento de Bomberos de Chicago dijo que no transportó a ningún herido. Los asistentes al desfile disfrutaron de la oportunidad de celebrar y honrar la cultura, la historia y la comunidad mexicanas bajo un cielo soleado.
By Kaitlin Washburn and Sophie Sherry
 
Chalk art on concrete, signs and tents cover the tree-filled quad where the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Chicago in Hyde Park is located.
La Voz Chicago
Se mantienen campamentos propalestinos en los campus del área de Chicago
Según los informes, en el campus de Lincoln Park de DePaul los contra manifestantes intentaron enfrentarse a los manifestantes, pero los pro palestinos utilizaron tácticas de desescalada para mantener la paz. En todo el país se ha detenido a más de 2,500 manifestantes desde el 18 de abril.
By Sophie SherryViolet Miller, and 1 more
 
A green road sign with white lettering that says "Embarras River" adjacent to the river.
Letters to the Editor
Keep Illinois waterways closed to boats, kayaks and public use that would bring noise, pollution
If the Department of Natural Resources opened up waterways, riverbanks would be ripped up for piers and docks. Lights and porta-potties would be needed.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Speech therapist Stephanie Plein (right) makes 15-year-old Sydney laugh as she mimics a cicada during a lesson about how to prepare for the upcoming cicada emergence during a lesson at Keshet, a private therapeutic day school in Northbrook for students with disabilities, Friday, May 3, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Cicada Watch 2024
How people with autism, sensory sensitivities are prepping for cicadas
“Things people don’t have to prep for and don’t think are a big deal are real-life issues for us,” said Laura Florek, a Northbrook mom of two young adults with autism.
By Mary Norkol
 