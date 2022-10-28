Final 2022 AP Illinois high school football rankings
This season’s final rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lincoln-Way East (6) (9-0) 87 2
2. Loyola (3) (8-1) 82 1
3. York (9-0) 74 3
4. Glenbard West (8-1) 59 4
5. Warren (8-1) 42 5
6. O’Fallon (8-1) 37 7
7. Maine South (7-2) 35 6
8. Marist (6-3) 22 9
9. Plainfield North (9-0) 20 8
10. South Elgin (9-0) 11 10
Others receiving votes: Palatine 9, Glenbrook South 7, Naperville North 6, Naperville Neuqua Valley 3, Edwardsville 1.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Mount Carmel (9) (9-0) 90 1
2. Hersey (9-0) 77 2
3. Prospect (8-1) 68 3
4. St. Rita (7-2) 57 4
5. St. Charles North (8-1) 52 5
6. Wheaton North (8-1) 41 7
7. Pekin (9-0) 38 6
8. Jacobs (8-1) 27 8
9. Lake Zurich (8-1) 20 T9
10. Batavia (6-3) 10 T9
Others receiving votes: Yorkville 6, Moline 6, Brother Rice 3.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (8) (7-2) 83 1
2. Simeon (1) (9-0) 80 2
3. Lemont (9-0) 73 3
4. Crete-Monee (7-2) 59 5
(tie) Prairie Ridge (8-1) 59 4
6. Normal West (8-1) 41 7
7. Grayslake North (8-1) 27 NR
8. Chatham Glenwood (7-2) 20 NR
9. St. Ignatius (7-2) 15 9
10. Wauconda (7-1) 14 6
Others receiving votes: Kaneland 12, Notre Dame 5, Kenwood 3, Bremen 2, Champaign Centennial 1, Belvidere North 1.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Sycamore (6) (9-0) 87 2
2. Mahomet-Seymour (1) (9-0) 76 3
3. Kankakee (2) (7-2) 74 1
4. Highland (8-1) 59 5
5. Morgan Park (8-1) 55 6
6. Rockford Boylan (8-1) 40 8
7. Peoria (8-1) 39 7
8. Morris (7-2) 25 4
9. Sterling (7-2) 19 9
(tie) Nazareth (5-4) 19 10
Others receiving votes: Glenbard South 2.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (8) (9-0) 89 1
2. Richmond-Burton (1) (9-0) 82 2
3. Rochester (8-1) 64 4
3. Joliet Catholic (7-2) 64 5
5. St. Francis (8-1) 59 3
6. Carterville (9-0) 43 7
7. Wheaton Academy (8-1) 34 8
8. Macomb (9-0) 21 9
9. Providence (5-4) 18 NR
10. Rochelle (7-2) 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Hyde Park 3, Breese Central 3, Coal City 1, Columbia 1, Phillips 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. IC Catholic (9) (8-1) 99 1
2. Reed-Custer (1) (9-0) 90 2
3. Princeton (9-0) 78 3
4. Byron (8-1) 63 4
5. Fairbury Prairie Central (9-0) 57 5
6. Williamsville (8-1) 46 7
7. Genoa-Kingston (7-2) 31 10
8. Stillman Valley (8-1) 26 6
9. Seneca (9-0) 24 8
10. Mt. Carmel, Ill. (8-1) 21 6
Others receiving votes: Tolono Unity 10, Benton 4, Durand-Pecatonica 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Decatur St. Teresa (9) (9-0) 99 1
2. Maroa-Forsyth (1) (9-0) 91 2
3. Wilmington (8-1) 78 3
4. Bismarck-Henning (9-0) 69 4
5. Rockridge (8-1) 55 5
6. Pana (8-1) 36 8
7. Shelbyville (8-1) 24 7
8. Downs Tri-Valley (7-2) 23 6
9. Johnston City (9-0) 21 7
(tie) Athens (7-2) 21 5
(tie) North-Mac (8-1) 21 9
Others receiving votes: Nashville 5, Carmi White County 2, Knoxville 2, El Paso-Gridley 2, Mercer County 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (11) (9-0) 110 1
2. Colfax Ridgeview (9-0) 95 2
3. Hope Academy (9-0) 87 3
4. Camp Point Central (9-0) 79 4
5. Fulton (7-2) 57 6
6. Ottawa Marquette (8-1) 54 8
7. St. Bede (7-2) 32 NR
8. Gilman Iroquois West (7-2) 23 NR
9. Greenfield-Northwestern (8-1) 21 9
10. Kewanee -Annawan-Wethersfield (7-2) 15 10
Others receiving votes: Tuscola 14, Jacksonville Routt 13, Moweaqua Central A&M 2, Abingdon 2, Cumberland 1.