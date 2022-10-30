The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 11

Glenbrook South joins for the first time this season.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Mount Carmel’s Alonzo Manning, II, breaks out of the grasp of Loyola’s Gabe Gyorgy (25).

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

The first round went as expected, with no real upsets at all. That may have been dull, but it sets up a spectacular second round. There are seven matchups between schools in the Super 25 and plenty of other great games scheduled.

With so little happening the major decision this week revolved around Maine South. I was very impressed with the Hawks on Friday. Ryan Leyden missed most of the season with an injury. His return has made all the difference. I considered bumping Maine South up near the top five, but didn’t pull the trigger.

Naperville North, which lost to Marist, drops out and is replaced by Glenbrook South. The Titans have been on the cusp of the rankings for more than a month. Their convincing win against Homewood-Flossmoor gave them the nod over Andrew.

The other movement was Brother Rice jumping a few spots down at the bottom. The Crusaders handled a good Jacobs team rather easily on the road.

Week 11’s Super 25
With record and last week’s ranking

1. Mount Carmel (10-0) 1
7A: at Downers Grove North

2. Loyola (9-1) 2
8A: at Edwardsville

3. Lincoln-Way East (10-0) 3
8A: at Neuqua Valley

4. York (10-0) 4
8A: at No. 10 Marist

5. Simeon (10-0) 5
6A: vs. No. 14 Crete-Monee

6. Glenbard West (9-1) 6
8A: vs. No. 22 Glenbrook South

7. Hersey (10-0) 7
7A: at No. 18 Batavia

8. Lemont (10-0) 8
6A: at Quincy

9. Prospect (9-1) 9
7A: vs. No. 11 St. Rita

10. Marist (8-2) 10
8A: vs. No. 4 York

11. St. Rita (8-2) 11
7A: at No. 9 Prospect

12. Warren (9-1) 12
8A: at Andrew

13. Maine South (8-2) 13
8A: at No. 24 South Elgin

14. Crete-Monee (8-2) 14
6A: at No. 5 Simeon

15. Prairie Ridge (9-1) 15
6A: vs. Kaneland

16. St. Charles North (9-1) 16
7A: at Hoffman Estates

17. Wheaton North (9-1) 17
7A: vs. No. 19 Lake Zurich

18. Batavia (7-3) 18
7A: vs. No. 7 Hersey

19. Lake Zurich (9-1) 19
7A: at No. 17 Wheaton North

20. Brother Rice (6-4) 23
7A: vs. Collinsville

21. Plainfield North (10-0) 21
8A: vs. Lyons

22. Glenbrook South (9-1) NR
8A: at No. 6 Glenbard West

23. Sycamore (10-0) 22
5A: at Carmel

24. South Elgin (10-0) 24
8A: vs. No. 13 Maine South

25. IC Catholic (9-1) 25
3A: vs. Stillman Valley

