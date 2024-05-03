Chicago’s Mexican Consulate brings back culturally sensitive Cinco de Mayo celebrations

El mejor lugar para cobertura bilingüe de noticias y cultura latina en Chicago. | The place for bilingual coverage of Latino news and culture in Chicago.

As Cinco de Mayo fast approaches, the Chicago Mexican Consulate believes it’s time for a cultural refresher. The third annual “Mexico Week” hopes to counter the highly commercialized holiday with a wide array of culinary and cultural experiences throughout the city from May 3 to 12.

Cinco de Mayo is considered one of the booziest holidays in the U.S., but the drinking celebration is often coupled with stereotypes, including sombrero hats and limericks like “drink-o de-mayo .”

For Reyna Torres, Consul General of Mexico in Chicago, May 5 is an opportunity for people to lean into Mexican culture.

“Even if people are not familiar with the history of Mexico, they know that that’s an important date in Mexican history and Mexican civic celebrations,” said Torres.

“We want to go beyond having margaritas and tacos,” she said.

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the 1862 Mexican victory against the French military in the Battle of Puebla, though it is often mistaken as Mexico’s day of independence.

Research shows that the holiday was seldomly celebrated in the U.S., but in the 1980s beer companies like the Anheuser-Busch and Miller Company used the date as a way to tap into the Latino market and increase sales. And in 1989, the Corona and Grupo Modelo company amped their U.S sales by launching Cinco de Mayo themed advertisements .

The Chicago Mexican Consulate is looking to provide a contrast to booze-centered festivities.

The “Mexico Week” celebrations began in 2022 when the Chicago Mexican Consulate partnered with the state of Tlaxcala.

That year, the consulate installed the “Wings of Mexico,” by renowned Mexican artist Jorge Marín, in the Plaza de Las Americas beside the Wrigley buildings. The bronze sculpture pays homage to Chicago’s Mexican migrants, where 1 in 5 Chicagoans identifies as Mexican.

Performance by Toui Ballet Folklorico from the Richard Edwards Elementary School perform during a celebration of Mexico Week at Daley Plaza in the Loop, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

In 2023, Chicago got a taste of Jalisco and more with the temporary display of a 13-foot Lele doll from Queretaro, Mexico. This year will highlight the states of Chihuahua, Nayarit and Querétaro and the city of Durango.

“What we’re trying to do is make this date a celebration of Mexico and its culture and history,” Torres said, “but most importantly a celebration of the communities of Mexican origin here in the U.S. and Chicago.”

Here are what some of the events entail:



Best of Mexico Restaurant route : Explore the culinary wonders of Mexico in Pilsen, Little Village, McKinley Park, Oak Lawn and more. The list includes 18 restaurants with specially crafted meals this week, so be sure to stop by on an empty stomach. May 3-12.

Mexico Fest : Get your dancing shoes ready for this free Navy Pier event. The three-day celebration will feature art workshops for kids and an artisan market with over Mexican 30 vendors. Attendees can also take a picture with a 10-foot tall Lele Doll from the state of Querétaro or marvel at the five monumental spheres designed by ceramicist Juan Mata Ortiz, which will be at the site through May 12. Mexico Fest will also feature traditional live music and dance performances, including a show by Caballo Dorado, known for their upbeat line dance songs. May 3-5 at Navy Pier. Opening ceremony: May 3 at 4 p.m.

Family Day | Migration Stories : Relish in the Mexican artistry featured at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago. Families can participate in various art workshops, including a “Tell me about your wings” workshop, which pays homage to the 2022 Mexico Week art installation, the Wings of Mexico by Joge Marín. There will also be free screenings of the animated immigration documentary “ Home is Somewhere Else ,” directed by Carlos Hagerman and Jorge Villalobos. The Sueños Music Festival will also be giving out two tickets on this day to museum attendees. May 11 at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago.