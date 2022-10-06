8 rescued from Lake Michigan after boats capsize during ‘sudden change in weather’
No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred about 5:40 p.m. Thursday near Clark Street Beach in Evanston.
Eight people were rescued from Lake Michigan after “multiple” boats capsized Thursday evening in Evanston, officials said.
No injuries were reported, and no one was transported to a hospital, according to the Evanston Fire Department.
Officials responded about 5 p.m. to the area of Clark Street Beach and the Dempster Street boat launch for calls of boats that had overturned “following a sudden change in weather and lake conditions,” the Fire Department said.
Five capsized boats were located in the water, officials said.
Chicago fire officials were asked about 5:40 p.m. to assist with rescuing several people in the water, but they did not make any rescues, according to department spokesman Larry Langford.
The incident occurred as a cold front entered the Chicagoland area, bringing wind gusts up to 30 mph along the lakefront, the National Weather Service said.