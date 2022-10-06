The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 6, 2022
8 rescued from Lake Michigan after boats capsize during ‘sudden change in weather’

No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred about 5:40 p.m. Thursday near Clark Street Beach in Evanston.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Evanston Fire Department crews respond when multiple boats capsized Thursday as weather and lake conditions suddenly changed. Eight people were rescued.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Eight people were rescued from Lake Michigan after “multiple” boats capsized Thursday evening in Evanston, officials said.

No injuries were reported, and no one was transported to a hospital, according to the Evanston Fire Department.

Officials responded about 5 p.m. to the area of Clark Street Beach and the Dempster Street boat launch for calls of boats that had overturned “following a sudden change in weather and lake conditions,” the Fire Department said.

Five capsized boats were located in the water, officials said.

Chicago fire officials were asked about 5:40 p.m. to assist with rescuing several people in the water, but they did not make any rescues, according to department spokesman Larry Langford.

The incident occurred as a cold front entered the Chicagoland area, bringing wind gusts up to 30 mph along the lakefront, the National Weather Service said.

Jurors view scene of execution-style slayings in Wicked Town gang trial
Watch live: Pritzker and Bailey debate
President Joe Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana
Trans activist Mama Gloria remembered as ‘fierce, passionate advocate for the LGBTQ community’ in memorial
Patricia Marvin, who helped harried Thanksgiving cooks on Butterball Turkey Talk-Line, dead at 96
Judy Tenuta, comedian known as ‘Goddess of Love,’ dies at 72
The Latest
Goode’s Martese Whitehurst (6) and Marques Whitehurst (23) celebrate Martese Whitehurst’s touchdown against Vocational.
High School Football
Whitehurst twins lead Goode past Vocational and pick up a scholarship offer
Senior Martese Whitehurst ripped off a 64-yard touchdown run on the first play of Goode’s 44-0 win against Vocational and it wasn’t even the highlight of his Thursday.
By Michael O’Brien
 
merlin_73969561.jpg
News
Jurors view scene of execution-style slayings in Wicked Town gang trial
Prosecutors warned jurors before testimony began last week that they would see evidence of graphic violence allegedly committed by the Wicked Town street gang.
By Jon Seidel
 
Washington Spirit v OL Reign
Red Stars
Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn call for removal of NWSL owners mentioned in Yates report
“It’s my opinion that every owner and executive and U.S. soccer official who has repeatedly failed to protect the players, hidden behind legalities and have not participated fully in these investigations should be gone.”
By Annie Costabile
 
JB_Bailey_Debate.jpg
Politics
Watch live: Pritzker and Bailey debate
Gov. JB Pritzker and state Sen. Darren Bailey, the GOP nominee for governor, are facing each other this evening in their first televised gubernatorial debate.
By Sun-Times staff
 
President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, to travel to Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
Marijuana
President Joe Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana
He’s also calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses.
By Zeke Miller | APChris Megerian | AP, and 1 more
 