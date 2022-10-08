Man accidentally shot in groin while handling gun in West Pullman

An 18-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the groin Saturday afternoon in West Pullman, according to police.

About 2 p.m., he was walking in the 12400 block of South Emerald Avenue when he saw a car rushing toward him and went to pull out his handgun, which accidentally discharged, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.