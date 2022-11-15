Lake Michigan Fisheries Workshop & Urban Stream Research Center Open House (waiting list)

Feels like the right time to kick off Go & Show again.

(Speaking of Go & Show, I am pulling together my list of shows, classes and swap meets for this winter and it looks like a full list. If you have anything to add, please contact me and let me know the basics.)

As to this week, there’s a couple options that I recommend: a Lake Michigan Fisheries Workshop Wednesday evening and the Urban Stream Research Center Open House on Saturday.

LAKE MICHIGAN FISHERIES WORKSHOP: It will be held Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Whiting (Indiana) Library, 6-8:30 p.m. It’s free (in-person or Zoom), but register at bit.ly/fisheries-workshop-2022. I plan to be there.

URBAN STREAM RESEARCH CENTER OPEN HOUSE: It is Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Blackwell Forest Preserve in Warrenville. Those 12 and younger need to be with an adult, It’s $5 per person, but registration is required at (630) 933-7248 or by clicking here.

Unfortunately, it filled up quickly and you can only get on a wait list, which I would recommend. That Urban Stream Research Center is something I truly enjoy. If you can’t visit this time, watch for future chances, it’s that cool.