The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Sports Outdoors

Lake Michigan Fisheries Workshop & Urban Stream Research Center Open House (waiting list)

A Lake Michigan Fisheries Workshop and the Urban Streams Research Center Open House are both options I would recommend this week for this Go & Show, though one of them now has a waiting list.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Lake Michigan Fisheries Workshop & Urban Stream Research Center Open House (waiting list)
A file photo of an earlier chance to visit the Urban Stream Research Center, which has a rare public tour on Saturday. Credit: Dale Bowman

A file photo of an earlier chance to visit the Urban Stream Research Center, which has a rare public tour on Saturday.

Provided

Feels like the right time to kick off Go & Show again.

(Speaking of Go & Show, I am pulling together my list of shows, classes and swap meets for this winter and it looks like a full list. If you have anything to add, please contact me and let me know the basics.)

As to this week, there’s a couple options that I recommend: a Lake Michigan Fisheries Workshop Wednesday evening and the Urban Stream Research Center Open House on Saturday.

LAKE MICHIGAN FISHERIES WORKSHOP: It will be held Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Whiting (Indiana) Library, 6-8:30 p.m. It’s free (in-person or Zoom), but register at bit.ly/fisheries-workshop-2022. I plan to be there.

URBAN STREAM RESEARCH CENTER OPEN HOUSE: It is Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Blackwell Forest Preserve in Warrenville. Those 12 and younger need to be with an adult, It’s $5 per person, but registration is required at (630) 933-7248 or by clicking here.

Unfortunately, it filled up quickly and you can only get on a wait list, which I would recommend. That Urban Stream Research Center is something I truly enjoy. If you can’t visit this time, watch for future chances, it’s that cool.

Next Up In Sports
Blackhawks’ offensive woes continue in shutout loss to Hurricanes
Monday’s girls high school basketball scores
Injured St. Ignatius hockey player recalls ‘crash, bang’ of semi striking team bus in Indiana. ‘We all stayed together and prayed’
So who is the real Herschel Walker?
Bulls have bigger issues to deal with than low-energy performances
Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt favorites for MVP awards
The Latest
Cheesy potato gratin
Recipes
For ultimate cheesy potato gratin use a quality cheese
It’s important to invest in the cheese you choose for a gratin. Your cheese must easily melt, of course, and should also provide flavor to the entire dish, including hints of sharpness, earthiness and/or nuttiness.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
You can save some some bucks this Thanksgiving holiday by opting to serve a roast chicken (or two) instead of turkey.&nbsp;
Taste
How to save money on Thanksgiving dinner: these ‘keep it simple’ tips can help
By keeping things simple, you’ll save not only cash but also cooking time. That’ll help save money and give you more time to spend with guests, one chef suggests.
By USA TODAY
 
merlin_109614915.jpg
Crime
5 killed, 7 others wounded in shootings Monday across Chicago
The gun violence included a double homicide reported about 45 minutes after another homicide a few blocks away on the Lower West Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A judge’s gavel
Crime
Man charged with stealing car with baby inside in Uptown, then crashing into other cars
Pherris Harrington, 26, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated vehicular hijacking.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A woman, whose age is unknown, was found dead Monday, Aug. 8 in an alley in the Roseland neighborhood.
Crime
Two teens shot inside West Pullman home
The 15-year-old and 18-year-old were hospitalized in critical condition, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 