Wednesday, November 16, 2022
America needs to come together after divisiveness of midterm electiom

Our recent days have been dark, with contention during political debates. Now is the time for healing and a search for unity.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
As I sit on one side of the living room reading the morning paper, my wife is sitting on the other side knitting an afghan blanket for our granddaughter. The afghan is not all one color. A band of blue is followed by a band of pink, followed by a band of green, and very soon these colors will be repeated.

Looking at the afghan from across the room, it suddenly occurs to me that our country is made up of people of many different colors and ethnic backgrounds, and that together we are all part of a great tapestry called America.

Each of these groups is special and has given something special to America. Indigenous Americans, our First People, contributed corn. Lt. Edward “Butch” O’Hare, our nation’s first top gun, added his name to an airport. Maya Lin, an architect from Ohio, designed the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Irving Berlin gave us “God Bess America,” a song to sing during the dark days of 9/11.

Our recent days have also been dark, with contention during political debates. This is normal; political debates are always contentious. But there has also been hatred. A man is hit in the head and sent to the hospital. Then he is hit again with a nasty, vicious rumor that he is having an affair while his wife is away from home. Why? Is it because Paul Pelosi is the husband of the Speaker of the U.S. House and belongs to a different political party?

The midterm elections are over. What we need now is healing and a search for unity. Could one of our national leaders go on national television and suggest that all of us join together in singing “God Bess America?”

Think of it. Busloads of schoolchildren, crabby old men on street corners, people jammed together on airplanes, politicians on both sides of the aisle from state houses across the land and the halls of Congress, and even the Proud Boys — all joining together to sing “God Bless America.”

It would be a beautiful thing to see — and hear.

William Dodd Brown, Lincoln Square

Don’t make homeowners shoulder tax burden

If adjustments to commercial property assessments result in a governmental budget shortfall, raising homeowners’ assessments to close the gap shouldn’t be an available solution. The only solution available is to reduce the budget. 

To prevent circumventing county budget reductions, homeowner assessment increases should be limited, then capped at the 100-year average rate of inflation. 

Warren Rodgers Jr., Matteson

Erin Brewer and her child, George, who recovered after falling from a climbing wall at Navy Pier in July.
News
‘We thought he was dead.’ Child falls 24 feet from Navy Pier climbing wall after operators fail to attach rope: lawsuit
Last July, 8-year-old George Brewer was placed into harness but wasn’t attached to rope, a new lawsuit claims. George raced up the wall and then let go, plummeting onto concrete and seriously injuring himself, video taken by his mother shows.
By David Struett
 
Larry Yando is celebrating his 15th season this year as Ebenezer Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol” at the Goodman Theatre.
Theater
Actor Larry Yando truly knows what it means to be a Scrooge
The veteran Chicago actor has portrayed Ebenezer Scrooge in the Goodman Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Carol” for 15 seasons.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
River Oaks Center
News
Security guard shot inside Calumet City mall
The mall has been an “ongoing problem for the city,” a spokesman said. “We’re not happy with the stigma attached to this mall and the safety concerns.”
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields throwing a pass against the Dolphins.
Bears
Justin Fields’ running is fun, fun, fun, but how about a few more pass plays? Maybe even the deep kind?
The Bears’ big goal this season is for the quarterback to progress as a passer. So far, the progress has been slow.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Playwright Vichet Chum (pictured at Steppenwolf Theatre) is the child of Cambodian refugees and writes about the aftermath of the country’s genocide in his world-premiere play “Bald Sisters.”
Theater
Steppenwolf’s ‘Bald Sisters’ recalls Cambodian genocide with resilience, humor
In his world premiere play, writer Vichet Chum honors family members who survived the Pol Pot regime.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 