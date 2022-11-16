The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Trial begins for man who allegedly was with Adam Toledo the night 13-year-old was killed by CPD officer

Ruben Roman, who was 21 when Toledo killed in 2021, faces charges for allegedly shooting at a car shortly before fatal footchase with police.

By  Andy Grimm
   
SHARE Trial begins for man who allegedly was with Adam Toledo the night 13-year-old was killed by CPD officer
Dozens of protesters march down the Magnificent Mile after the city of Chicago released the videos of 13-year-old Adam Toledo being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer in 2021. The trial of Ruben Roman, the 22-year-old who allegedly was with Toledo and drew police to the area by firing multiple gunshots at a passing car, began Wednesday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

Dozens of protesters march down the Magnificent Mile after the city of Chicago released the videos of 13-year-old Adam Toledo being fatally shot by a Chicago police officer in 2021. The trial of Ruben Roman, the 22-year-old who allegedly was with Toledo and drew police to the area by firing multiple gunshots at a passing car, began Wednesday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times file photo

The trial of a man who allegedly was with Adam Toledo the night the 13-year-old was fatally shot by a Chicago Police officer opened Wednesday in a near-empty courtroom at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

Ruben Roman, 22, faces four counts related to allegedly shooting at a car in the 2400 block of South Sawyer Avenue in the early morning hours of March 29, 2021. Those shots, Assistant State’s Attorney John Henning said, drew police to the street corner and touched off a footchase that ended with the 13-year-old dead in a nearby alley.

After roughly three hours of testimony, prosecutors closed out their case. The trial resumes Thursday.

In the spring of 2021, Toledo’s death sparked protests across the city, with demonstrators outraged by police body-worn camera footage that showed Toledo’s hands were raised and empty — at least for a critical, split second — as CPD Officer Eric Stillman fired a single shot as the teen turned to face the officer.

Wednesday, the gallery of Judge Charles Burns’ courtroom was empty. So, too, was the jury box; Roman opted for a bench trial.

With no jury, the trial proceeded at a brisk pace. Toledo was mentioned only occasionally, and as is common with minors during court proceedings, identified by his initials, “A.T.” While Roman was initially charged with child endangerment, he was indicted only on gun charges, meaning the trial has focused on evidence that Roman fired multiple shots at a car shortly before police arrived — with a gun that was recovered from near where the seventh-grader was shot.

Henning played video from surveillance cameras, and the body-worn device worn by Stillman’s partner, Officer Corina Gallegos, and not the wrenching video from Stillman’s camera. Stillman, who shoved Roman to the ground before sprinting after Toledo, was not called to testify.

Henning said grainy security camera footage from a nearby church showed Toledo standing with Roman as Roman shot at a car near the intersection of West 24th Street and South Sawyer Avenue. Gallegos’ camera also showed her struggling to put Roman in handcuffs, and a pair of gloves, which later tested positive for gunshot residue, on the pavement nearby.

Roman’s lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Celeste Addyman, said there were no witnesses who saw Roman shooting, and no way to link Roman to the gun Toledo was carrying or the gloves.

“Ballistics do not connect Mr. Roman with the gun,” said Addyman in her brief opening statement, noting that the gun was recovered from Toledo, and the 13-year-old did have gunshot residue on his hands while Roman’s were clean.

Nearly a year after the shooting, State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced she would not bring charges against Stillman despite public outcry, leaving Roman the only person to face criminal charges in connection with the seventh-grader’s death.

Next Up In News
New state Senate GOP leader welcomes billionaires’ bucks but warns party must ‘diversify our fundraising’
Security guard fatally shot at Calumet City mall
Hoffman Estates man charged in Jan. 6 riot, accused of struggling with officers
Dough! Lightfoot lambasted after guards park in bike lane while she buys doughnuts
Sen. Durbin: Time running out for Senate to pass “dreamer” legislation
Metra holiday trains to embark for the ‘North Pole’ at Millennium Station next month
The Latest
Marian Hossa speaks Wednesday at the United Center.
Blackhawks
Marian Hossa anticipates ‘amazing feeling’ at Blackhawks jersey retirement ceremony Sunday
Hossa, who also recently released an autobiography about his Hall of Fame career, has encountered plenty of reminders this week about how times are changing.
By Ben Pope
 
Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin (left) in May; Republican state Sen. John Curran of Downers Grove (center) earlier this year; Lake Forest mega donor Dick Uihlein (right) in 2007.
News
New state Senate GOP leader welcomes billionaires’ bucks but warns party must ‘diversify our fundraising’
“We have to broaden that appeal because we’re getting heavily outspent in all our races all across the state,” new state Senate Minority Leader John Curran said.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
White Sox ace Dylan Cease was a runnerup to Justin Verlander in the AL Cy Young voting.
Sports
Dylan Cease second to Justin Verlander in AL Cy Young voting
Astros’ Justin Verlander wins third Cy Young with second unanimous selection
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
River Oaks Center
News
Security guard fatally shot at Calumet City mall
The shooting occurred at the River Oaks Center, which a town spokesman said has been an “ongoing problem for the city. We’re not happy with the stigma attached to this mall and the safety concerns.”
By Sophie Sherry
 
Federal authorities say this photo depicts Tyng Jing Yang inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Suburban Chicago
Hoffman Estates man charged in Jan. 6 riot, accused of struggling with officers
The investigation into the U.S. Capitol riot has led to the arrests of roughly 900 people nationwide. Yang is now the 33rd known Illinois resident charged as part of that investigation.
By Jon Seidel
 