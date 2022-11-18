The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 18, 2022
Transportation News Metro/State

Hundreds turn out for CTA job fair

“CTA is an essential part of Chicago. People rely on us but we can’t do it without the manpower,” a CTA manager said.

By  Michael Loria
   
SHARE Hundreds turn out for CTA job fair
Ron Corbin, 26, stands in front of a CTA bus outside of Olive-Harvey College, 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave., on the Far South Side, where CTA officials hosted a job fair to recruit bus drivers and mechanics.

Ron Corbin, 26, attended a CTA job fair Friday at Olive-Harvey College, 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave.

Michael Loria/Sun-Times

Ron Corbin decided to follow in his father’s footsteps on Friday— sort of.

The 26-year-old son of a CTA train operator attended a job fair on the Far South Side where CTA officials were recruiting bus drivers and mechanics.

“CTA treated my dad pretty well, I figured why not give it a shot,” Corbin said.

The South Side native recently received a commercial driver’s license. He drives a school bus in Chicago Ridge but heard about the fair and saw it as a good opportunity.

“It’s better pay and I love the city. This gives me a chance to drive around it again.”

Ron Corbin, 26, stands in front of a CTA bus outside of Olive-Harvey College, 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave., on the Far South Side, where CTA officials held a job fair to recruit bus drivers and mechanics.

Ron Corbin, 26, applied to become a CTA bus driver at a job fair Friday at Olive-Harvey College, 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave.

Michael Loria/Sun-Times

Hundreds of people attended the job fair at Olive-Harvey College, 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave., on Friday. CTA officials shared information on the city agency, requirements for the jobs they are looking to fill and, finally, how to apply.

“CTA is an essential part of Chicago. People rely on us but we can’t do it without the manpower,” said Arlana Johnson, a CTA manager and former bus driver. The 51-year-old has two daughters who work for the agency, one as a driver and the other in management. 

“We’re looking for talented people in Chicago to help us move Chicago,” she said.

Related

Tom McKone, the CTA’s chief administrative officer, said the agency was looking to hire about 100 bus mechanics, starting at $31.53 per hour, and there was “no cap” on how many bus drivers, starting at $24.63 an hour. Both jobs come with benefits, pensions and the perk of free CTA passes. 

The agency has about 1,000 fewer drivers than it did before the pandemic, although there are more full-time drivers now than in 2019.

Edward Lomax, 54, waits in line to fill out an application to start driving a CTA bus. The Auburn Gresham resident wants back in the saddle after losing his CDL due to what he said was a bureaucratic error at a Secretary of State facility.&nbsp;

Edward Lomax, 54, was among hundreds of people who applied Friday to be CTA bus drivers and mechanics.

Michael Loria/Sun-Times

Attendees were evenly split between those who wanted to get behind the wheel and those looking to work under the hood. 

Edward Lomax, an Auburn Gresham resident, used to drive a truck between St. Louis and Chicago and wants back in the saddle.

“This is something that’ll better my life,” the 54-year-old said.

Victor Fornek, 62, attends a CTA job on the Far South Side, where CTA officials were recruiting bus drivers and mechanics. The Summit resident works fixing trucks and hopes to a job repairing buses for the city agency.

Victor Fornek, 62, of Summit, applied to be a CTA bus mechanic Friday at a job fair at Olive-Harvey College.

Michael Loria/Sun-Times

Victor Fornek, 62, was looking for a mechanics job. The Summit resident has a job working on trucks but figured the city agency would offer better hours.

Like Corbin, he got into the field to follow in his father’s footsteps, a mechanic who worked on cars and trucks in Chicago.

“Since it’s already in your blood, you stay in the field, you know,” he said. 

The agency will host a fair on the West Side on Dec. 2 at Malcolm X College.

Michael Loria is a staff reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South Side and West Side.

Next Up In News
Not guilty verdict for Ruben Roman on gun case tied to Adam Toledo death
At 18, Skokie oboist Zach Allen is pushing past a stroke and on, he hopes, to a big career
Picture Chicago: Our 18 best photos from the last week
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
Tips for Thanksgiving travelers who will face pre-pandemic levels of congestion at airports and on roadways
Field Museum declines to recognize employee union before a vote
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2022_11_16_at_6.38.31_PM.png
Afternoon Edition
Why plans to connect big grocers and small farmers haven’t worked, inflation’s impact on local restaurants and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
A man was shot and killed Nov. 4, 2022 on the South Side.
Boy, 16, shot in the leg in Austin
The teen was outside in the 1500 block of North Lockwood Avenue when someone approached and fired shots just before noon, according to Chicago police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Sandra2__1_.jpg
La Voz Chicago
El renacimiento de Sandra Cisneros
La escritora y poeta chicana originaria de Chicago presentará su poemario, ‘Mujer sin vergüenza’, el primero que escribe en 28 años, en el Field Museum.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
Leading up to Thanksgiving, turkey supply is at a low while cost is at a high compared to last year.
La Voz Chicago
Un virus de aves y la inflación provocan el aumento en los precios de los pavos
El USDA dice que los precios del pavo están a un promedio de $1.55 la libra, en comparación con $1.23 la libra el año pasado.
By Nicky Andrews
 
One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting June 26, 2022, onboard a CTA bus in Garfield Park.
La Voz Chicago
La policía aumentará su presencia en la CTA durante la temporada navideña
Más agentes patrullarán las estaciones del centro de la ciudad, ya que las tiendas abren más temprano y cierran más tarde, dijo el comandante de la Policía de Chicago, Joe Bird.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 