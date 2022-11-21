The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 21, 2022
Transportation News Chicago

O’Hare expansion gets final OK from feds

The project is expected to start with two new satellite concourses, which will “dramatically expand the airport’s ability to accommodate aircraft of all sizes,” Lightfoot said. “This is a big deal for us.”

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE O’Hare expansion gets final OK from feds
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg speaks about the O’Hare International Airport expansion project at a news conference Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Terminal 2, which will be replaced with a new “global terminal” handling both international and domestic flights.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg speaks about the O’Hare International Airport expansion project at a news conference Monday in Terminal 2, which will be replaced with a new “global terminal” handling both international and domestic flights.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

O’Hare International Airport got the official federal go-ahead Monday for a $7.1 billion project to replace Terminal 2 with a “global terminal” intended to link domestic and international flights in one location.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was on hand, along with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other dignitaries to announce that the Federal Aviation Administration had completed a four-year environmental study, paving the way for the project.

“When it opens, the O’Hare Global Terminal will be one of the most transformative terminal investments in America, more than doubling the amount of space of the existing Terminal 2,” said Chicago Department of Aviation Commissioner Jamie Rhee.

The project is expected to start with two new satellite concourses, providing about 1.3 million feet of gate and amenity space, which will “dramatically expand the airport’s ability to accommodate aircraft of all sizes,” Lightfoot said. “This is a big deal for us.”

A rendering of the planned new Terminal 2, the “global terminal,” at O’Hare Airport.

A rendering of the planned new Terminal 2, the “global terminal,” at O’Hare Airport.

Studio Gang

Under the plan, the existing Terminal 2 would be demolished and replaced with the “global terminal,” which would accept both domestic and international flights. O’Hare would become the first so-called “global alliance hub” in the nation. It will allow domestic airlines and the international carriers they partner with to be in the same terminal — and that means passengers connecting to international flights won’t have to ride the People Mover to Terminal 5, also known as the international terminal.

The global terminal is expected to open in 2030.

A team that includes renowned Chicago architect Jeanne Gang was chosen in 2019 to design the new terminal, the centerpiece of a massive expansion project.

Related

Rendering of new “global terminal”to be built at O’Hare International Airport.

A rendering of the Studio Gang’s design for the central hub of a new “global terminal” that will be constructed at O’Hare International Airport.

Studio Gang

Related

Next Up In News
Man facing murder, hate crime charges after LGBTQ nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs
Victims of double fatal shooting in Roseland identified as 13-year-old boys
Girl, 15, and a man fatally shot in Austin, another person critically wounded
FIFA prohibits team captains from wearing human rights armbands at World Cup
Lopez drops out of mayor’s race
Weekend toll in Chicago: 15-year-old girl among 3 killed, 2 teens among 17 other people wounded by gunfire
The Latest
Illinois can become a national leader in supporting family caregivers, an advocate writes.
Letters to the Editor
Illinois is poised to become a national leader in supporting family caregivers
The new statewide Illinois Family Caregiver Coalition is focused on highlighting the high number of unpaid caregivers in the country and the hours and money they spend providing care for loved ones.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Stanford guard Haley Jones, left, shoots while defended by South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston during a game Sunday.
College Sports
South Carolina, Stanford remain atop AP women’s basketball poll
The Gamecocks again were the unanimous choice, receiving all 29 first-place votes.
By Doug Feinberg | Associated Press
 
Former Cubs pitcher John Lackey is among the new names on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot.
MLB
John Lackey, Carlos Beltrán are among 14 new names on Baseball Hall of Fame ballot
Any players elected will be inducted into the Hall at Cooperstown on July 23.
By Associated Press
 
Virginia players celebrate after defeating Illinois on Sunday.
College Sports
Virginia moves up to No. 5 in AP men’s basketball poll
Illinois is up three spots to No. 16.
By John Marshall | AP
 
AP22324853085678.jpg
Nation/World
Man facing murder, hate crime charges after LGBTQ nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs
The 22-year-old suspect faces five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury, the records show.
By Associated Press
 