Back to the big time with outdoors shows, classes and swap meets around Chicago in 2023

Here is the list of outdoors shows, classes and swap meets for the coming winter and spring in 2023, well, a couple are from December.

If you have any additions or changes, please let me know by email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

2023 CHICAGO-AREA OUTDOOR SHOWS

Dec. 2-4: St. Paul Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show, St. Paul RiverCentre, Minn.

Dec. 3: Antique Lure Swap Meet, free to attendees, who are encouraged to bring old tackle to swap or sell, Niles VFW Post 3579

Jan. 6-8: Let’s Go Fishing Show, Gateway Convention Center, Collinsville,

Jan. 11-15: Chicago Boat Show, McCormick Place South

Jan. 14-15: Chicago Travel & Adventure Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont

Jan. 19-22: Northern Illinois Sports Show, Lake County Fairground & Event Center, Grayslake

Jan. 20-22: Muskie Expo Chicago, Kane County Fairgrounds, St. Charles

Jan. 21-22: Capt. Dan Keating Schools, Lake Michigan Angler, Winthrop Harbor, Salmon Foundations, Salmon 101, Jan. 21, Advanced Tactics & Seasonal Strategies, Jan. 22

Jan. 21: Musky Swap Meet, Quad County Hawg Hunters chapter of Muskies, Inc., St. Charles Moose Lodge, Duane Landmeier, dlandmeier@frontier.com

Jan. 26-29: Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo, Schaumburg Convention Center

Feb. 2-5: All-Canada Show, Kane County Fairgrounds, St. Charles

Feb. 3-5: Rockford Boat, Vacation & Fishing Show, Indoor Sports Center, Loves Park

Feb. 11: Midwest Musky Club Fishing & Outdoor Show, Village Sportsman’s Club, Alsip

Feb. 12: Henry Decoy Show, Three Sisters Park, Chillicothe

Feb. 15-19: NWTF Convention & Sport Show, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville

Feb. 16-19: Chicago RV & Camping Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont

Feb. 17-19: Tinley Park Fishing, Travel and Outdoor Expo, Tinley Park Convention Center

Feb. 17-19 and 22-26: Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show, Indiana State Fairgrounds

Feb. 17-19: National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic, Minneapolis, Minn.

Feb. 17-19: Muskie Expo Milwaukee, Washington County Fair Park, West Bend, Wis.

Feb. 25: Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet, River Park Moose Lodge, River Grove

Feb. 25: Outdoor Sport Expo, Quality Inn, Bradley, scott@qualityinnbradley.com

Feb. 25-26: Fish On, Woodland Park, Portage, Ind., portageinchamber.com or (219) 762-3300.

March 3-5: Northwest Indiana Fishing & Outdoor Expo, Lincoln Center, Highland, Ind.

March 4: Indoor Fishing Flea Market, Rolling Meadows High School

March 4: Illinois Smallmouth Alliance’s Bronzeback Blowout, Elmhurst American Legion

March 9-12: Journal Sentinel Sports Show, Wisconsin State Fair Park, West Allis, Wis.

March 9-12: Ultimate Sports Show, DeVos Place, Grand Rapids, Mich.

March 10-12: Rockford RV, Camping & Travel Show, Indoor Sports Center, Loves Park

March 10-12: Canoecopia, Alliant Energy Center, Madison, Wis.

March 11: Fish & Hook Sports Show, VFW Post 5788, Lockport

March 11: Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies Inc.’s annual banquet, Schaumburg Golf Club

March 16-19: Illinois Taxidermist Association convention, Northfield Inn & Suites, Springfield

March 24-26: Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo, Knoxville Convention Center, Knoxville, Tenn.

March 25: Walleyes Unlimited swap meet, Antioch VFW Post 4551

March 31-April 2: Illinois Deer Classic, Peoria Civic Center

April 25-29: North American Vintage Decoy and Sporting Collectibles Show, Westin Chicago Lombard

April (details to come): DRiFT’s annual Fly Fishing Auction, Villa Park VFW

April 6: Midwest Musky Club Mega Raffle, Village Sportsman’s Club, Alsip

April 29: Riverside Fishing Club swap meet, LaGrange American Legion