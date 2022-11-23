Back to the big time with outdoors shows, classes and swap meets around Chicago in 2023
The broad listing of outdoors shows, claasses and swap meets is back in a big way around the Chicago area in 2023.
Here is the list of outdoors shows, classes and swap meets for the coming winter and spring in 2023, well, a couple are from December.
If you have any additions or changes, please let me know by email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).
2023 CHICAGO-AREA OUTDOOR SHOWS
Dec. 2-4: St. Paul Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show, St. Paul RiverCentre, Minn.
Dec. 3: Antique Lure Swap Meet, free to attendees, who are encouraged to bring old tackle to swap or sell, Niles VFW Post 3579
Jan. 6-8: Let’s Go Fishing Show, Gateway Convention Center, Collinsville,
Jan. 11-15: Chicago Boat Show, McCormick Place South
Jan. 14-15: Chicago Travel & Adventure Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont
Jan. 19-22: Northern Illinois Sports Show, Lake County Fairground & Event Center, Grayslake
Jan. 20-22: Muskie Expo Chicago, Kane County Fairgrounds, St. Charles
Jan. 21-22: Capt. Dan Keating Schools, Lake Michigan Angler, Winthrop Harbor, Salmon Foundations, Salmon 101, Jan. 21, Advanced Tactics & Seasonal Strategies, Jan. 22
Jan. 21: Musky Swap Meet, Quad County Hawg Hunters chapter of Muskies, Inc., St. Charles Moose Lodge, Duane Landmeier, dlandmeier@frontier.com
Jan. 26-29: Chicagoland Fishing, Travel & Outdoor Expo, Schaumburg Convention Center
Feb. 2-5: All-Canada Show, Kane County Fairgrounds, St. Charles
Feb. 3-5: Rockford Boat, Vacation & Fishing Show, Indoor Sports Center, Loves Park
Feb. 11: Midwest Musky Club Fishing & Outdoor Show, Village Sportsman’s Club, Alsip
Feb. 12: Henry Decoy Show, Three Sisters Park, Chillicothe
Feb. 15-19: NWTF Convention & Sport Show, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville
Feb. 16-19: Chicago RV & Camping Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont
Feb. 17-19: Tinley Park Fishing, Travel and Outdoor Expo, Tinley Park Convention Center
Feb. 17-19 and 22-26: Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show, Indiana State Fairgrounds
Feb. 17-19: National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic, Minneapolis, Minn.
Feb. 17-19: Muskie Expo Milwaukee, Washington County Fair Park, West Bend, Wis.
Feb. 25: Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet, River Park Moose Lodge, River Grove
Feb. 25: Outdoor Sport Expo, Quality Inn, Bradley, scott@qualityinnbradley.com
Feb. 25-26: Fish On, Woodland Park, Portage, Ind., portageinchamber.com or (219) 762-3300.
March 3-5: Northwest Indiana Fishing & Outdoor Expo, Lincoln Center, Highland, Ind.
March 4: Indoor Fishing Flea Market, Rolling Meadows High School
March 4: Illinois Smallmouth Alliance’s Bronzeback Blowout, Elmhurst American Legion
March 9-12: Journal Sentinel Sports Show, Wisconsin State Fair Park, West Allis, Wis.
March 9-12: Ultimate Sports Show, DeVos Place, Grand Rapids, Mich.
March 10-12: Rockford RV, Camping & Travel Show, Indoor Sports Center, Loves Park
March 10-12: Canoecopia, Alliant Energy Center, Madison, Wis.
March 11: Fish & Hook Sports Show, VFW Post 5788, Lockport
March 11: Fox River Valley chapter of Muskies Inc.’s annual banquet, Schaumburg Golf Club
March 16-19: Illinois Taxidermist Association convention, Northfield Inn & Suites, Springfield
March 24-26: Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo, Knoxville Convention Center, Knoxville, Tenn.
March 25: Walleyes Unlimited swap meet, Antioch VFW Post 4551
March 31-April 2: Illinois Deer Classic, Peoria Civic Center
April 25-29: North American Vintage Decoy and Sporting Collectibles Show, Westin Chicago Lombard
April (details to come): DRiFT’s annual Fly Fishing Auction, Villa Park VFW
April 6: Midwest Musky Club Mega Raffle, Village Sportsman’s Club, Alsip
April 29: Riverside Fishing Club swap meet, LaGrange American Legion