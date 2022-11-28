Walleye caught from the North Shore Channel, a sign of water quality in the Chicago River system
Joshua Chupich caught a quality walleye from the North Shore Channel, a sign of the water quality in the Chicago River system.
Joshua Chupich caught a quality walleye on Wednesday and emailed, “I thought you’d be interested in this walleye I caught from the North Shore Channel of the Chicago River today. Caught on an ultralight rod and live minnow while I was going for crappie.”
As he correctly assumed, I am very interested in walleye in the Chicago River system, but most of the very sporadic catches tend to be downtown. Interesting to see one from the North Shore Channel.
“I found it very unusual and I see it as a good sign for the improving fishery,” Chupich summed up.
Couldn’t have said it better myself.
