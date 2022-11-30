IDNR extends the deadlines for spring turkey applications

NOTICE: SPRING TURKEY LOTTERY DEADLINES EXTENDED

Due to issues beyond the control of IDNR, the online permit system to apply for spring turkey permits was unavailable for more than a week in November. The site is working again, but because of the interruption in service, IDNR has received emergency approval to extend the spring turkey lottery deadlines. The new deadlines are:

• First lottery deadline is now Dec. 9 (changed from Dec. 1)

• Second lottery deadline is now Jan. 18 (changed from Jan. 10)

• Third lottery deadline is Feb. 17 (changed from Feb. 8th)

This extension applies only to the 2023 spring turkey season. To apply for spring turkey permits visit https://www.exploremoreil.com/