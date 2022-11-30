DeShone Kizer talks about conspiratorial bonding experience with Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers apparently has some unusual theories about the world. At least according to former teammate DeShone Kizer.

During a recent interview on The Breneman Show podcast, Kizer said Rodgers once asked him if he “believes in 9/11” during a Packers quarterbacks meeting in 2018.

“The first thing that comes out of Aaron Rodgers’ mouth was, ‘You believe in 9/11?’” Kizer said. “‘What? Do I believe in 9/11? Yeah, why wouldn’t I?’”

“Should read up on that.” was Rodgers’ response, Kizer said. Rodgers apparently wanted Kizer to research 9/11-related conspiracy theories.

This Deshone Kizer interview by Adam Breneman has some absolutely buck-wild stories about Aaron Rodgers and conspiracies https://t.co/lr2gsjdiIn pic.twitter.com/Pp4Wm2Meq4 — Arif Hasan, hates turkey 🙅‍♂️🦃 (@ArifHasanNFL) November 29, 2022

Kizer doesn’t say in the interview that he believes the Sept. 11 attacks did not happen, but he and Rodgers bonded over various theories.

The interviewer asked Kizer whether he had “any other conspiracy theories.”

“Inner Earth, moon landing, reptile people,” Kizer said. “Y’all are laughing. Go do your research, I’m telling you. Go do your research.”