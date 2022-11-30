The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
DeShone Kizer talks about conspiratorial bonding experience with Aaron Rodgers

“The first thing that comes out of Aaron Rodgers’ mouth [after Kizer joined the Packers in 2018] was, ‘You believe in 9/11?’” Kizer said.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Nam Y. Huh/AP

Aaron Rodgers apparently has some unusual theories about the world. At least according to former teammate DeShone Kizer.

During a recent interview on The Breneman Show podcast, Kizer said Rodgers once asked him if he “believes in 9/11” during a Packers quarterbacks meeting in 2018.

“The first thing that comes out of Aaron Rodgers’ mouth was, ‘You believe in 9/11?’” Kizer said. “‘What? Do I believe in 9/11? Yeah, why wouldn’t I?’” 

“Should read up on that.” was Rodgers’ response, Kizer said. Rodgers apparently wanted Kizer to research 9/11-related conspiracy theories.

Kizer doesn’t say in the interview that he believes the Sept. 11 attacks did not happen, but he and Rodgers bonded over various theories. 

The interviewer asked Kizer whether he had “any other conspiracy theories.”

“Inner Earth, moon landing, reptile people,” Kizer said. “Y’all are laughing. Go do your research, I’m telling you. Go do your research.”

