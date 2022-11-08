2 teens wounded in Austin shooting

Two teenage boys were wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Austin on the West Side.
The boys, 15 and 17, were speaking with people in an alley in the 4900 block of West Quincy Avenue when someone pulled out a gun and opened fire about 3:30 p.m., Chicago police said.
Both boys were struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.
There was no one in custody.
