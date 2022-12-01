Meet the Sun-Times newsroom staff!

At the Chicago Sun-Times, we work every day to serve our readers and our Chicago area communities. And we know we can’t do this work without you.

But we know we also need to earn your trust. Because news has, for too long, left many people out. We know we can and must do more to serve all of our communities, especially those that have historically been marginalized or underserved.

As part of our commitment to centering our communities, we dropped our paywall in October, making our content free for everyone. To ensure we’re focusing our efforts on the news you want and need, we need to hear from you and get to know as many of you as possible.

That’s why we’re running a series of community listening sessions – called We Hear You: Meet the Sun-Times Newsroom – in different neighborhoods and on different topics. At these sessions, you’ll be able to meet journalists in the Sun-Times newsroom – including me, the newspaper’s new executive editor – and let us know what stories and topics we’re missing, and ask any questions you may have for us about how the news works.

So far, we’ve had one listening session – in collaboration with WBEZ – about crime coverage, and have also conducted a series of interviews with current readers. We hope you’ll join our next meetup at 5-7 p.m. Dec. 8 at Taqueria Los Comales, 3141 W. 26th St., in Little Village. You can register here.

Can’t make that one? Don’t worry! We’re planning many more of these events around the city. If you’re interested in hosting or participating in a future event to meet the Sun-Times newsroom, please reach out at marketing@suntimes.com.