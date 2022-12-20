The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Editorials Commentary Coronavirus

As virus infections rise, dust off masks to wear in busy public places

Masks reduce the risk of viral transmission from the so-called “tripledemic.”

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE As virus infections rise, dust off masks to wear in busy public places
Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady puts on her mask during a Sept. 6 press conference at City Hall.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady puts on her mask during a Sept. 6 press conference at City Hall.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Back in March 2020, this editorial board said its members would be wearing masks, even though that ran counter to much of the medical advice at the time.

Now, during the winter COVID-19 spike, we think it is time for more people to wear masks again in crowded public places, even though there is generally no requirement to do so. Wearing a mask might impede conversation with others, which is one reason people forego them. But a lot of the time when we are in public places, such as on the bus or at the grocery store, we are alone, so masks really aren’t much of a problem. And masks reduce the risk of viral transmission from the so-called “tripledemic” of COVID-19, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, says she wears a mask when she is in a public indoor place. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging the use of masks, and both the CDC and the Transportation Security Administration are advising travelers to put on masks. Even when not traveling, it is a good idea to pop on a mask in confined places with people around. You don’t know the vaccination status of other people and can’t tell if they are contagious.

Editorials bug

Editorials

Right now, there is no rush to require masks, but that could change if hospitalizations start to soar. In Chicago and Cook County, COVID-19 cases are expected to move to the high-risk level soon, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The CDC says U.S. COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are on the upswing. There’s no reason to wait for an official decree to wear masks.

Yes, we are all tired of wearing masks. But really, they are not much of an inconvenience when we are out and about by ourselves. Many of us have plenty of masks around our homes we can pop on when we need to when we are out. And we can easily take them off if the situation calls for it. People also should ensure they are fully vaccinated.

Besides health reasons, there is another benefit to masks. When Chicago’s infamous Hawk starts furiously blowing along Chicago streets with its bitter winter cold, a spare mask in the pocket can be a handy way to help keep your face warm.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
Cracking ‘code of silence’ to solve murders must be a two-way street
Fining gun offenders is the right move. Keep seeking more ways to reduce gun violence.
Illinois must step up its game to get federal money to protect its environment
City Council must vote to keep Red Line extension plan on track
We’ve heard more from our readers in 2022. Let’s keep the dialogue going
City should move more quickly to get lead out of Chicago’s drinking water
The Latest
Two boys, both 17, were shot July 12, 2022, in Austin.
Chicago
Body pulled from Diversey Harbor during search for missing person
Police would not confirm if the search was related to Peter Salvino, who was reported missing Sunday and whose cellphone last pinged near Diversey Harbor.
By Sun-Times staff
 
GERMANY-HEALTH-VIRUS-EDUCATION
News
Illinois wins $253.7 million in federal funding to boost internet access in underserved areas
The new federal money will be used to connect 87,613 households and businesses in Illinois without high-speed internet access.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
Source: Genesis of Bulls locker room dispute was Zach LaVine’s defense
What Bulls coach Billy Donovan would confirm on Tuesday, was that there was a halftime incident in Minnesota in his locker room. But the coach also did his best to defend LaVine’s slumping defense, not wanting any of his players singled out.
By Joe Cowley
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields has begun to see how his brilliant running ability can help him improve as a passer.
Bears
Loss to Eagles was as good a defeat as you can have
Believe it or not, Bears’ future is brighter after that game.
By Laurence Holmes
 
NASCAR CEO Jim France with Mayor Lori Lightfoot at the announcement in July of a three-year deal, starting next year, to hold a stock car race on the lakefront.
City Hall
Why critics say Lightfoot’s NASCAR deal is a wreck
Interviews with Chicago City Council members, experts and a WBEZ analysis of the contract show minimal financial benefit to the city and few specifics about who pays for related costs, such as security and clean up.
By Mark Guarino | WBEZ
 