Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Man struck by stray bullet dies in Marquette Park

The man was sitting in his car in the 2900 block of Redfied Drive when he was shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 50-year-old man was killed by a stray bullet Tuesday night in Marquette Park on the South Side.

The man was sitting in a car in the 2900 block of Redfied Drive when shots were fired from a nearby disturbance, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the head and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

