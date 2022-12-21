The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Public access points for ice fishing on the Chain O’Lakes area

Here are details for some public access points for ice fishing on the Chain O’Lakes.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Photo of ice fishing on the Chain O’Lakes in 2018. Credit: Dale Bowman

The Chain O’Lakes is the great destination for ice fishing for Chicago anglers.

But public access is the great challenge.

Here are details on some options with details:

Choppers Bar and Grill (Channel Lake), $5, taken off bill if you patronize.

Sandbar Bar & Grille (Lake Marie), $10 or patronize.

The Boatyard (Marie), $5, dropbox or online, call ahead for bait or snacks.

Hermann’s Rest-A-While (Nielsen’s Channel), $5, food, drink.

Lily Bug Acres (channel between Bluff and Spring lakes), $5, bait shop, maybe a shuttle service later in the season.

Musky Tales (Channel), $5 includes trailers, open 24 hours, bait shop currently closed during renovations.

Pelican Bay Marina (Marie), $5, dropbox, plowed and lighted lot.

I’m waiting on confirmation for Oak Park Lounge (Pistakee Bay). Last season it was $5 ($10 with trailer), park in top or middle lots.

If you have adds or tweaks, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

