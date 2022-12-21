Public access points for ice fishing on the Chain O’Lakes area

The Chain O’Lakes is the great destination for ice fishing for Chicago anglers.

But public access is the great challenge.

Here are details on some options with details:

Choppers Bar and Grill (Channel Lake), $5, taken off bill if you patronize.

Sandbar Bar & Grille (Lake Marie), $10 or patronize.

The Boatyard (Marie), $5, dropbox or online, call ahead for bait or snacks.

Hermann’s Rest-A-While (Nielsen’s Channel), $5, food, drink.

Lily Bug Acres (channel between Bluff and Spring lakes), $5, bait shop, maybe a shuttle service later in the season.

Musky Tales (Channel), $5 includes trailers, open 24 hours, bait shop currently closed during renovations.

Pelican Bay Marina (Marie), $5, dropbox, plowed and lighted lot.

I’m waiting on confirmation for Oak Park Lounge (Pistakee Bay). Last season it was $5 ($10 with trailer), park in top or middle lots.

If you have adds or tweaks, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).