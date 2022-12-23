Picture Chicago: 11 can’t miss Sun-Times photos from this week in news
From the heartbreak of a shooting outside Benito Juarez high school to the joy of a toy giveaway, the harshness of the season’s first winter storm and more, Sun-Times photographers were out capturing another week in our city.
When Allen walks into a frozen Soldier Field on Saturday, he’ll do so as more than just one of the best players in the NFL. He’s a testament to individual development and a team customizing its offense around its quarterback — and then not giving up on him.
The clerk is the city’s record keeper. Here’s everything you need to know about the job.
If the city were a business, the mayor would be its chief executive officer. Here’s what you need to know about the job.
Arctic cold, high winds cause significant delays on Metra and CTA. Hundreds of flights canceled at O’Hare, Midway
The Chicago area remained under a winter weather warning, with high winds kicking up snow and driving down temperatures. The official reading at O’Hare overnight was minus 8. Wind chills as low as minus 40 were recorded.
Bell, often collaborating with lyricist Linda Creed, worked on more than 30 gold records from 1968-78 as Philadelphia became as much a center of soul music as Detroit and Motown Records were in the 1960s.