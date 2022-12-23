The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 23, 2022
Shoppers cross North Michigan Avenue near East Pearson Street in the Gold Coast neighborhood, days before the Christmas holiday weekend, as a winter storm batters the Chicago area, Thursday, Dec. 22.

Shoppers cross the street on the Magnificent Mile in the Gold Coast, days before the Christmas holiday weekend, as a winter storm batters the Chicago area, Thursday, Dec. 22.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: 11 can’t miss Sun-Times photos from this week in news

From the heartbreak of a shooting outside Benito Juarez high school to the joy of a toy giveaway, the harshness of the season’s first winter storm and more, Sun-Times photographers were out capturing another week in our city.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Picture Chicago: 11 can’t miss Sun-Times photos from this week in news
SHARE Picture Chicago: 11 can’t miss Sun-Times photos from this week in news
A child smiles as he takes home a skateboard and helmet kit during a toy giveaway by Another Chance Church and Operation Cover Chicago outside the church at 9524 S. Harvard in Roseland, Wednesday, Dec. 21. Kids as young as 3 and parents had tables and tables of gifts to choose from. Operation Cover Chicago has organized the toy giveaway for the last 10 years.

A child smiles as he takes home a skateboard and helmet kit during a toy giveaway by Another Chance Church and Operation Cover Chicago outside the church at 9524 S. Harvard in Roseland, Wednesday, Dec. 21. Kids as young as 3 and parents had tables and tables of gifts to choose from. Operation Cover Chicago has organized the toy giveaway for the last 10 years.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chicago police investigate a crime scene at Benito Juarez High School after two boys, 14 and 15 years old, were killed and two other teens were wounded in a mass shooting outside the Pilsen neighborhood school, Friday, Dec. 16.

Chicago police investigate a crime scene at Benito Juarez High School after two boys, 14 and 15 years old, were killed and two other teens were wounded in a mass shooting outside the Pilsen neighborhood school, Friday, Dec. 16.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Mourners and supporters gather for a vigil outside Benito Juarez High School in Pilsen, less than a week after a mass shooting outside the school killed two teenagers and wounded two others, Monday afternoon, Dec. 19. Nathan Billegas, 14, and Brandon Perez, 15, were killed and two other teens — a boy and a girl, both 15 — were wounded as classes were being dismissed Friday at the school in the 2100 block of South Laflin Street.

Mourners and supporters gather for a vigil outside Benito Juarez High School in Pilsen, less than a week after a mass shooting outside the school killed two teenagers and wounded two others, Monday afternoon, Dec. 19. Nathan Billegas, 14, and Brandon Perez, 15, were killed and two other teens — a boy and a girl, both 15 — were wounded as classes were being dismissed Friday at the school in the 2100 block of South Laflin Street.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A woman keeps herself bundled up as she walks along North Michigan Avenue near the John Hancock Building in the Gold Coast as a winter storm batters Chicago, Thursday, Dec. 22.

A woman keeps herself bundled up as she walks along North Michigan Avenue near the John Hancock Building in the Gold Coast as a winter storm batters Chicago, Thursday, Dec. 22.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

More than 500 flights were cancelled at O’Hare International Airport because of a winter storm moving through the Chicago area, Thursday, Dec. 22.

More than 500 flights were cancelled at O’Hare International Airport because of a winter storm moving through the Chicago area, Thursday, Dec. 22.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Travelers check in for their flights at O’Hare International Airport before the Christmas holiday weekend, Thursday, Dec. 22. More than 500 flights were cancelled at O’Hare because of a winter storm moving through the Chicago area.

Travelers check in for their flights at O’Hare International Airport before the Christmas holiday weekend, Thursday, Dec. 22. More than 500 flights were cancelled at O’Hare because of a winter storm moving through the Chicago area.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A pedestrian passes by tents of people experiencing homelessness near North Clinton Street and North Milwaukee Avenue in the West Loop as snow falls across the Chicago area, Thursday, Dec. 22. An Arctic front was expected to bring 3 to 6 inches of snow and below freezing temperatures.

A pedestrian passes by tents of people experiencing homelessness near North Clinton Street and North Milwaukee Avenue in the West Loop as snow falls across the Chicago area, Thursday, Dec. 22. An Arctic front was expected to bring 3 to 6 inches of snow and below freezing temperatures.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Activists with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America react as representatives from the Illinois State Rifle Association and the National Rifle Association testify against the state’s proposed assault weapon ban (HB 5855) during a meeting of the Illinois House Judiciary Criminal Committee at the Bilandic Building in the Loop, Tuesday, Dec. 20

Activists with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America react as representatives from the Illinois State Rifle Association and the National Rifle Association testify against the state’s proposed assault weapon ban (HB 5855) during a meeting of the Illinois House Judiciary Criminal Committee at the Bilandic Building in the Loop, Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A zebra shark, noted by it spots, swims in Shedd Aquarium’s Wild Reef exhibit, Monday, December 19. Instead of mating, a zebra shark named Bubbles used her own&nbsp;genetic material to fertilize two eggs, in a phenomenon known as parthenogenesis, aquarium officials announced Monday.

A zebra shark, noted by it spots, swims in Shedd Aquarium’s Wild Reef exhibit, Monday, December 19. Instead of mating, a zebra shark named Bubbles used her own genetic material to fertilize two eggs, in a phenomenon known as parthenogenesis, aquarium officials announced Monday.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Kids compete in the 60-meter dash during the “Fastest Kids in Chicago Race,” which was organized by the Chicago Park District, at the Dr. Conrad Worrill Track and Field Center at Gately Park in Pullman, Saturday, Dec. 17. Over 300 kids from across the city competed in 60, 200 and 400 meter races.

Kids compete in the 60-meter dash during the “Fastest Kids in Chicago Race,” which was organized by the Chicago Park District, at the Dr. Conrad Worrill Track and Field Center at Gately Park in Pullman, Saturday, Dec. 17. Over 300 kids from across the city competed in 60, 200 and 400 meter races.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth greets Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger at O’Hare International Airport, Friday, Dec. 16.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth greets Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger at O’Hare International Airport, Friday, Dec. 16.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Politics
What does a police district council member do?
Politics
What do Chicago’s alderpersons do?
Politics
What does Chicago’s city treasurer do?
View More Stories In News
The Latest
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots
Bears
Josh Allen is proof of QB development — and Bears’ Justin Fields can be next
When Allen walks into a frozen Soldier Field on Saturday, he’ll do so as more than just one of the best players in the NFL. He’s a testament to individual development and a team customizing its offense around its quarterback — and then not giving up on him.
By Patrick Finley
 
City of Chicago City Hall at 121 N LaSalle St, Monday, May 9, 2022.
What does the city clerk do?
The clerk is the city’s record keeper. Here’s everything you need to know about the job.
By Tessa Weinberg | WBEZ
 
LIGHTFOOT_040419_08.JPG
Politics
What does the mayor of Chicago do?
If the city were a business, the mayor would be its chief executive officer. Here’s what you need to know about the job.
By Tessa Weinberg | WBEZ
 
merlin_110512174.jpg
News
Arctic cold, high winds cause significant delays on Metra and CTA. Hundreds of flights canceled at O’Hare, Midway
The Chicago area remained under a winter weather warning, with high winds kicking up snow and driving down temperatures. The official reading at O’Hare overnight was minus 8. Wind chills as low as minus 40 were recorded.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Musicians Kenneth Gamble (from left), Leon Huff and Thom Bell are photographed at Gamble and Huff Music on Broad Street in Philadelphia, in 2013.&nbsp;
Entertainment and Culture
Thom Bell, 1970s ‘Sound of Philadelphia’ producer, dies at 79
Bell, often collaborating with lyricist Linda Creed, worked on more than 30 gold records from 1968-78 as Philadelphia became as much a center of soul music as Detroit and Motown Records were in the 1960s.
By Hillel Italie | AP National Writer
 