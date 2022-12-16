The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 16, 2022
Boy killed, three other teens wounded in shooting outside Juarez High School on West Side

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Laflin Street, police said.

By  Tom SchubaNader Issa and Sarah Karp
 Updated  
IMG_3814.jpg

Police outside Juarez High School Friday afternoon.

Michael Loria | Sun-Times

A boy was killed and three other teens were wounded in a shooting outside Benito Juarez High School on the West Side Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Laflin Street, just as classes were dismissed for the day, officials said.

One boy was dead on arrival at Stroger Hospital, another teen was brought there in “traumatic arrest,” and two other teens were in less serious condition at the hospital, officials said.

The shooters may have run west from the school after the attack.

Juarez students were dismissed for the day at 2:30 p.m., walking out just as the shooting took place.

A sophomore who only gave his last name, Nava, said he had been waiting in front of the school for his dad to pick him up when he heard shots ring out down the block towards Ashland.

“It was crazy,” Nava said outside the crime scene Friday evening. “I heard two shots and then everyone started running and went inside.”

The 15-year-old went back inside and called his dad, who wasn’t far away.

His 46-year-old father said: “I was so nervous, I ran through the lights. I didn’t care.”

The school held a community event earlier Friday with food and performances from the school’s dance and drumline teams, with free hams handed out ahead of the Christmas holiday.

A clerk who answered the school’s main office phone said Juarez had gone on lockdown. Police said an all-clear was called there around 3:30 p.m.

Check back for updates.

Sarah Karp with WBEZ contributed

