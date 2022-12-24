The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 24, 2022
MLB Sports

Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets in trouble over physical exam

The Giants had earlier raised concerns about Correa’s health.

By  USA TODAY SPORTS
   
SHARE Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets in trouble over physical exam
correa.jpg

Getty

For the second time this week, Carlos Correa’s $300 million coronation is getting delayed due to issues surrounding a physical examination. 

According to published reports, Correa’s 12-year, $315 million agreement with the New York Mets hit a snag Friday as the Mets expressed concern over the standard physical players receive before signing a deal. The delay comes just three days after the San Francisco Giants postponed a news conference to introduce Correa after the sides struck a 15-year, $350 million deal. 

The Athletic reported that the Mets expressed concern over imaging around a lower leg injury Correa suffered as a Houston Astros minor leaguer in 2014. The New York Post reported that the sides are aiming to work through the concerns.

That leg injury was strongly believed to factor into the Giants’ flagging of Correa’s physical, as Correa, agent Scott Boras and Correa’s family awaited his official rollout in a San Francisco hotel room, only to be told the Giants needed more time to examine results of the exam. 

Boras, concerned the deal might implode a full week after it was agreed upon, told the Giants he would resume negotiations with other interested teams. Hours later, he’d struck the $315 million deal with New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, who has committed close to a billion dollars in roster enhancements this winter. 

Now, the most surprising and lucrative upgrade of all — a move that would slide Correa to third base alongside shortstop Francisco Lindor — is in flux.

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In MLB
White Sox looking at internal options for second base
Polling Place: What grades do Cubs, White Sox get for Swanson, Benintendi signings?
Christmas isn’t complete without a visit from the Quizmaster
‘Not a finished product’: Measuring the Cubs’ improvement so far this offseason
Arbitrator reinstates Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer
Cubs bring back lefty Drew Smyly on two-year deal
The Latest
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields running with the ball against the Bills.
Bears
Bears lead Bills 10-6 at halftime as wind chill hits minus-12, gusts reach 32 mph
The Bears are competing well against a title contender for the second game in a row.
By Jason Lieser
 
A commuter places her hands in her pocket while wearing a mask as she walks from the bus stop on Roosevelt Road in the West Loop, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Forecasters said it was the coldest December day on record in Chicago since 1983.
Weather
Temperatures rise — barely— after Chicago’s coldest December day in nearly 40 years
The city was poised for an 11-degree increase from Friday, as wind gusts went from the 45-to-50 mph range down to a still bone-chilling 30-to-35 mph, forecasters said.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up before Saturday’s game against the Bills.
Bears
Brrr down: Saturday marks 5th-coldest game Bears have played at Soldier Field
When their game against the Bills kicked off Saturday at Soldier Field, the temperature was 9 degrees. That’s the fifth-coldest home game the Bears have played at Soldier Field.
By Patrick Finley
 
An off-duty police officer was involved in a shootout after someone tried to steal their vehicle Dec. 24, 2022.
Crime
1 in custody after shootout with off-duty Chicago police officer on Near West Side
The officer was outside their vehicle about 2:05 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road when someone got in and tried to drive away, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
NSCcover.JPG
No Shot Clock
No Shot Clock, Ep. 145: Previewing the holiday tournaments
Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen sit down and preview the state’s biggest holiday basketball tournaments in this episode.
By Michael O’Brien
 