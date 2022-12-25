Chicago-area will see light snow, slick roads for Monday commute, National Weather Service says
The weather service says with the ground already cold, even a light snow will stick, adding to hazardous conditions. Highs Monday should be in the 20s.
The National Weather Service advises motorists to be extra careful Sunday night as Chicago is expected to have light snow showers persisting into Monday morning.
The weather service said Chicagoans will probably see about an inch or less of snow, tapering off by late-morning.
Even with salt still covering roads and sidewalks across the city following the weekend storm, Jake Petr, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said “the ground is still cold enough for anything that does fall to stick.”
We’re stressing the potential for hazardous travel and slippery road conditions, Petr said.
Temperatures are forecast to reach the lower 20s and dip to around 5 degrees at night, the weather service said.
