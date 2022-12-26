The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 26, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Two men in custody in River North Red Line holdup

Police say three men robbed a man waiting for a train early Sunday. The man was treated for a cut to his wrist.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Two men in custody in River North Red Line holdup
Screen_Shot_2022_09_03_at_1.13.38_AM.png

Sun-Times file

Two men are in police custody after an early Christmas Day Red Line robbery left a man injured in the River North neighborhood.

The man, 43, was waiting on a CTA platform in the 500 block of North State Street when three men approached him and robbed him of his personal belongings about 3:40 a.m., Chicago police said. The third robber has not been found.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition with a cut to his right wrist, police said.

Detectives were investigating.

Next Up In News
Frustration and baggage mount at Midway in post-Christmas Southwest Airlines chaos
Families kick off Kwanzaa with children’s museum celebration
After-Christmas shopping deals downtown underwhelm: ‘It didn’t used to be so quiet’
Thief targets slot machine players at Rivers Casino
Updated Smoke Detector Act takes effect in 2023
Humboldt Park getting 24 new homes — all built in West Side warehouse
The Latest
Here’s hoping Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts doesn’t forget he has a baseball team among his many holdings.
Columnists
Dreaming amid the dreading
Here are some hopes and fears for 2023 — for Chicago sports and beyond.
By Rick Telander
 
Margaret Galloway asks children what they’d do to improve their community during a Kwanzaa learning event at the Bronzeville Children’s Museum on 93rd and Stoney Island, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Honoring Black History
Families kick off Kwanzaa with children’s museum celebration
The Bronzeville Children’s Museum celebrates the start of the seven-day holiday commemorating African American culture by studying the seven principles. First; unity.
By Nader Issa
 
T.F. North’s Jevon Warren (3) looks to pass the ball past Clark’s Katrell Weekley (1) and Marquis Smith (12).
High School Basketball
Undefeated, ‘disrespected’ T.F. North beats Clark at Proviso West
The Meteors extended their unbeaten start to the season with a 65-40 first-round victory.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Families wait in line to enter the Lego store in the iconic Water Tower Place mall on the Magnificent Mile on the day after Christmas. The toy retailer was limiting entry into the store as a COVID precaution.&nbsp;
News
After-Christmas shopping deals downtown underwhelm: ‘It didn’t used to be so quiet’
“It feels very different. It’s not like it used to be,” said Jezenia Sanchez at Water Tower Place. But at Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont, things were popping.
By Michael Loria
 
Neil Bluhm’s Rivers Casino in Des Plaines already has a sportsbook operation that stands to lose business if sports betting is legalized in Chicago.
Crime
Thief targets slot machine players at Rivers Casino
Des Plaines police say a robber made off with uncollected winnings from three gamblers early Friday. One player was out $150.
By Sun-Times Wire
 