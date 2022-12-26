Two men in custody in River North Red Line holdup

Two men are in police custody after an early Christmas Day Red Line robbery left a man injured in the River North neighborhood.
The man, 43, was waiting on a CTA platform in the 500 block of North State Street when three men approached him and robbed him of his personal belongings about 3:40 a.m., Chicago police said. The third robber has not been found.
The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition with a cut to his right wrist, police said.
Detectives were investigating.
The Latest
Here are some hopes and fears for 2023 — for Chicago sports and beyond.
The Bronzeville Children’s Museum celebrates the start of the seven-day holiday commemorating African American culture by studying the seven principles. First; unity.
The Meteors extended their unbeaten start to the season with a 65-40 first-round victory.
“It feels very different. It’s not like it used to be,” said Jezenia Sanchez at Water Tower Place. But at Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont, things were popping.
Des Plaines police say a robber made off with uncollected winnings from three gamblers early Friday. One player was out $150.