The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 26, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

City’s unhoused population ‘do what they can’ to get through still-freezing temperatures

With temperatures rising above zero after a winter storm covered the Midwest for the holiday weekend, Chicago’s unhoused community and advocates are asking for “stability.”

By  Zack Miller
   
SHARE City’s unhoused population ‘do what they can’ to get through still-freezing temperatures
A man, who declined to give his name, sits on the ground outside the city’s only 24-hour warming center Dec. 26, 2022.

A man, who declined to give his name, sits outside the city’s only 24-hour warming center Dec. 26, 2022. Though it was supposed to be open, the center locked its doors at 7 p.m.

Zack Miller/Sun-Times

Jerry Elkins was leaving the city’s only 24-hour warming center to head to a shelter Monday night. He said the “high winds and cold temperatures” had brought him to the warming center, though he had struggled to get there due to a series of epileptic seizures affecting his mobility. 

“My body’s a wreck,” Elkins said outside the Garfield Community Service Center at 10 S. Kedzie Ave. “Living out on the streets in these cold temperatures doesn’t really help.” 

Although it’s supposed to be open while temperatures are below freezing, the doors of the warming center were locked at 7 p.m. Some seeking to escape the cold banged on the doors until a staff member opened them, others walked away. 

When asked how he had gotten by on nights before coming to the warming center, Elkins said, “I do what I can.”

As many struggled to book flights and trains due to continued inclement weather Monday, many of Chicago’s unhoused were just trying to make it through the night.

The winter storm that battered the Midwest with low temperatures and high winds has moved on, but the National Weather Service had much of Northern Illinois under a “hazardous weather outlook” and warned of “limited excessive cold risk” Monday night. 

Temperatures were poised to stay above zero with no chance of additional snow and 20 mph gusts not returning until Tuesday afternoon. 

The danger, however, remained, as hypothermia can still occur when temperatures are above freezing

Luckily for some, Pilsen’s Andy Robledo — who has helped set up orange tents designed for ice fishing — said those in his tents had been able to brave the elements nearly unscathed, though he said it was “still hard out there.”

“It felt good going there this time and know I didn’t have to pull someone out who had frostbite,” Robledo said, compared to the widespread suffering he saw last year, when people lived in thinner tents.

Robledo said he was frustrated by the city’s solutions to the persistent issue of unhoused people in Chicago, saying warming centers were “great,” but he called them a “Band-Aid.” 

He said the city should follow in the footsteps of Los Angeles and put the unhoused in motels and use an emergency declaration to open up more avenues for solutions.

His feelings weren’t just limited to the city, however, as he said the state and federal governments should also be stepping in.

The help “has been all community-based,” he said. “It is our neighbors, the people of this city who are stepping up to help our neighbors out there because the city isn’t doing anything.”

Some homeless residents outside the city’s warming centers Monday night agreed. 

Related
Related

Anthony Johnson, 50, a lifelong Chicagoan who has been living on the streets for “a while,” said even six months of stability — namely through housing — would be enough to turn people’s lives around. 

“Housing is No. 1,” Johnson said, adding he’d “love” to get into a housing program. “If you get housing, then you can look into working and sitting their butts down. ... We just need something to help people get stability.”

Next Up In News
Two men in custody in River North Red Line holdup
Frustration and baggage mount at Midway in post-Christmas Southwest Airlines chaos
Families kick off Kwanzaa with children’s museum celebration
After-Christmas shopping deals downtown underwhelm: ‘It didn’t used to be so quiet’
Thief targets slot machine players at Rivers Casino
Updated Smoke Detector Act takes effect in 2023
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2022_09_03_at_1.13.38_AM.png
News
Two men in custody in River North Red Line holdup
Police say three men robbed a man waiting for a train early Sunday. The man was treated for a cut to his wrist.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Here’s hoping Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts doesn’t forget he has a baseball team among his many holdings.
Columnists
Dreaming amid the dreading
Here are some hopes and fears for 2023 — for Chicago sports and beyond.
By Rick Telander
 
Margaret Galloway asks children what they’d do to improve their community during a Kwanzaa learning event at the Bronzeville Children’s Museum on 93rd and Stoney Island, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Honoring Black History
Families kick off Kwanzaa with children’s museum celebration
The Bronzeville Children’s Museum celebrates the start of the seven-day holiday commemorating African American culture by studying the seven principles. First; unity.
By Nader Issa
 
T.F. North’s Jevon Warren (3) looks to pass the ball past Clark’s Katrell Weekley (1) and Marquis Smith (12).
High School Basketball
Undefeated, ‘disrespected’ T.F. North beats Clark at Proviso West
The Meteors extended their unbeaten start to the season with a 65-40 first-round victory.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Families wait in line to enter the Lego store in the iconic Water Tower Place mall on the Magnificent Mile on the day after Christmas. The toy retailer was limiting entry into the store as a COVID precaution.&nbsp;
News
After-Christmas shopping deals downtown underwhelm: ‘It didn’t used to be so quiet’
“It feels very different. It’s not like it used to be,” said Jezenia Sanchez at Water Tower Place. But at Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont, things were popping.
By Michael Loria
 