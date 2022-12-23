The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 23, 2022
News Chicago Weather

Facing the freeze, homeless men get a Christmas gift: hotel rooms and movie night

Aleta Clark put up eight men who normally live outdoors in tents in downtown hotels to help them through the freezing winter storm. They enjoyed some warmth and a trip to the movies.

By  Michael Loria
   
SHARE Facing the freeze, homeless men get a Christmas gift: hotel rooms and movie night
Aleta Clark sits in the lobby of a hotel in downtown Chicago. Clark helped some of Chicago’s unhoused find shelter in area hotels during the brutal winter storm this week.

Aleta Clark sits in the lobby of a hotel in downtown Chicago. Clark helped some of Chicago’s unhoused find shelter in area hotels during the brutal winter storm this week.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A small group of men, used to staying on the city’s streets, found refuge in downtown hotels on Thursday and Friday when a life-threatening winter storm descended on Chicago, thanks to an altruistic South Side resident.

Most nights, the men stay in tents beneath the Dan Ryan Expressway in Pilsen, but the sub-zero cold that hit the city this week was too much.

“Even with the survival skills we know, when it gets down there like this, it can still be dangerous,” Henry Thomas, 51, said.

Instead, the Pilsen eight were lent a hand by Aleta Clark, who put them up hotels for the two nights and along the way, took them to the movies.

Clark, a South Sider who runs a cleaning company, stopped by the camp just as they were hunkering down for the storm Thursday, Thomas said.

The men said she has been visiting for years, bringing hot food and occasionally putting them up in hotels.

Henry Thomas, 51, in the lobby of a downtown hotel where he and other unhoused men were put up by Aleta Clark during the winter storm.

Henry Thomas, 51, in the lobby of a downtown hotel where he and other unhoused men were put up by Aleta Clark during the winter storm.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

She brought them to one hotel near Grant Park and then another in the Loop on Friday. The total for the two nights was around $3,000, which Clark paid for herself and with the help of some donations by others.

Between stays, she also brought the group to see a showing of “Black Panther,” spending around $250 on concessions.

“We got us a bunch of junk food and sat there and watched a great movie,” Thomas said.

Related

The cinematic sojourn was also a chance to remind the men of human warmth as they avoided the cold outside, Clark said.

“I’m trying to give them experiences that remind them that they are humans, so one day they will learn to treat themselves better,” she said.

Michael Haeard was moved to tears at the screening and again, Friday, just thinking about it.

“It gave me great memories of going to the movies when I was young,” he said.

For the group, the hotel rooms and movie night was a sort of Christmas miracle.

“We’re not where we want to be,” said Haerd, 61, “but we’re not down and out thanks to her.”

Michael Haerd said he was moved to tears when Aleta Clark treated him and a group of other unhoused men to a movie while they were staying warm amid a winter storm that brought sub-zero temperatures to the city this week.

Michael Haerd said he was moved to tears when Aleta Clark treated him and a group of other unhoused men to a movie while they were staying warm amid a winter storm that brought sub-zero temperatures to the city this week.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Michael Loria is a staff reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South Side and West Side.

Next Up In News
10-year-old girl wounded in accidental shooting in Chicago Lawn home
Massive spending bill — with lots of Illinois projects — passes House, Senate; sent to Biden to sign
Here a Santa, there a Santa — Santa Claus seems to be everywhere these days.
Here’s where parents can find out more on the science behind teaching reading
South Side millionaire’s wealth set to ripple through lives around the globe
CPS admits delayed response to lead paint at Bridgeport school
The Latest
A teen girl was hospitalized in critical condition after she was struck by lightning Aug. 3, 2022, in Garfield Park.
News
10-year-old girl wounded in accidental shooting in Chicago Lawn home
The girl was in a home in the 6500 block of South California Avenue when she found a gun and shot herself in the hand about 5:40 p.m.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
U.S. Capitol.
Politics
Massive spending bill — with lots of Illinois projects — passes House, Senate; sent to Biden to sign
The measure was approved on a 225-201 roll-call vote. Nine Republicans — including Illinois members Adam Kinzinger and Rodney Davis, both lame ducks — joined Democrats in passing the measure.
By Lynn Sweet
 
DeMar DeRozan
Sports Saturday
Bulls vet DeMar DeRozan has never asked for a trade and won’t start now
DeRozan talked to the Sun-Times on Friday about a rumor that he could demand the Bulls move him after the season, as well as discussing the video clip he posted on his Instagram. He made it very clear that in 14 years in the Association he has never asked for a trade. In his world a contract is binding.
By Joe Cowley
 
Santa Claus, also known as Father Christmas, prepares for his long Christmas journey from the Santa’s Village at the Arctic Circle in Finnish Lapland in Rovaniemi, Finland, on Friday.
Entertainment and Culture
Here a Santa, there a Santa — Santa Claus seems to be everywhere these days.
From Chicago to Romania to Brazil, Santa has much to do throughout the holiday season, not just on Christmas Eve.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
This combination photo shows Tory Lanez in 2018 in Quebec City, Canada, and Megan Thee Stallion in Los Angeles earlier this year.&nbsp;
Entertainment and Culture
Rapper Tory Lanez found guilty in Megan Thee Stallion shooting
The jury of seven women and five men deliberated for one day before convicting the 30-year-old Canadian rapper, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson.
By Andrew Dalton | Associated Press
 