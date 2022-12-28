The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
MLB Sports

Dominican court convicts 10 in attempted killing of Red Sox Hall of Famer David Ortiz

Ortiz, a Dominican native, was ambushed by a man who got off a motorcycle and shot him in the back at close range while Ortiz was at a bar with friends in Santo Domingo.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Dominican court convicts 10 in attempted killing of Red Sox Hall of Famer David Ortiz
A Dominican court convicted 10 people involved in the 2019 attempted killing of former Red Sox star and baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz.

A Dominican court convicted 10 people involved in the 2019 attempted killing of former Red Sox star and baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz.

Gene J. Puskar/AP

A Dominican court convicted 10 people involved in the 2019 attempted killing of former Red Sox star and baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Ortiz, a Dominican native, was ambushed by a man who got off a motorcycle and shot him in the back at close range while Ortiz was at a bar with friends in a well-off neighborhood of Santo Domingo

Two men, including the alleged shooter Rolfi Ferreyra Cruz, were each sentenced to 30 years in prison by Santo Domingo’s First Collegiate Court.

Eight others received prison sentences of between 5 and 20 years. Three other defendants were acquitted due to insufficient evidence, including Víctor Hugo Gómez Vásquez, who was accused of planning the attack.

American private investigators hired by Ortiz said that the Hall of Fame slugger affectionately known as Big Papi was targeted by a Dominican drug trafficker who was jealous of him.

The findings by former Boston police commissioner Edward Davis contradicted a previous theory by law enforcement in the Dominican Republic that the hitman was actually hired to shoot Ortiz’s cousin Sixto David Fernandez, who was sitting at the same table.

Dominican authorities said the hitmen confused Fernandez with Ortiz, one of the country’s most beloved ballplayers.

A fearsome power hitter with a ready smile, Ortiz led the Red Sox to three World Series championships, was a 10-time All-Star and hit 541 home runs before retiring in 2016. When he was shot, he was living part of the year in the Dominican Republic.

Ortiz was seriously wounded in the June 2019 shooting. Doctors in the Dominican Republic removed Ortiz’s gallbladder and part of his intestine after the shooting and he underwent further surgery in the U.S.

Among the crimes for which the 10 men were sentenced were criminal organization, use of illegal firearms, attempted murder, and complicity, the court wrote in a statement.

Authorities noted that more details of the sentencing will be released on Feb. 8, 2023.

Next Up In MLB
Dreaming about next year amid the dreading of this year
MLB stars get OK to play for Cuba in World Baseball Classic
Just Sayin’: Prelude to Loyola’s maiden A-10 voyage hasn’t been what Ramblers hoped for
Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets in trouble after physical exam
White Sox looking at internal options for second base
Polling Place: What grades do Cubs, White Sox get for Swanson, Benintendi signings?
The Latest
MATILDA_Unit_18128RC2.jpg
Movies and TV
How Emma Thompson made a ‘shocking’ transformation for ‘Matilda the Musical’
Actor says it was ‘a really massive challenge’ to change her look and become the brutish, formidable headmistress Trunchbull.
By Patrick Ryan | USA Today
 
Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman hopes to end his rocky debut season with a win over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl.
College Sports
Gator Bowl will conclude an up-and-down debut season for Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman
The No. 19 Fighting Irish will try to start fast and finish strong against No. 20 South Carolina.
By Associated Press
 
A person throws a tree into a pile of Christmas trees that will be recycled outside the Margate Park Fieldhouse in January 2021.
News
Where to take your Christmas tree after the holidays
The trees must be stripped of decorations and bases and can’t be dropped off in bags, according to Recycle By City, a group that compiles local recycling guides. Garlands and wreaths won’t be accepted, as they contain wire.
By Zack Miller
 
Actor Henry Winkler’s New Year’s resolution is “to overcome the disdain I have for certain people I have never met.”
Columnists
New Year’s resolutions for 2023
Here are the hopes and promises of friends, colleagues, pols and newsmakers who kindly entrusted me with their aspirations.
By S. E. Cupp
 
A machine picks up scraps of metal and loads it into a container at Sims Metal Management in the Pilsen neighborhood, Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 12, 2022. Sims Metal Management is a meta| and electronics shredding company.
Environment
EPA gives Sims a passing grade on air; expert critic says testing is flawed
A UIC chemist calls the analysis from air monitoring around Sims Metal Management problematic, providing “no useful information for many important pollutants.”
By Brett Chase
 