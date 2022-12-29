The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 29, 2022
Immigration News Chicago

Shuttered Woodlawn elementary school to house newly arrived asylum seekers

City officials confirmed Thursday that the South Side building that was once James Wadsworth Elementary School will be repurposed as a temporary shelter.

By  Elvia Malagón
   
SHARE Shuttered Woodlawn elementary school to house newly arrived asylum seekers
The vacant James Wadsworth Elementary School, located at 6420 S. University Ave. in the Woodlawn neighborhood, is set to house newly arrived immigrants, the city confirmed Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

The vacant James Wadsworth Elementary School, located at 6420 S. University Ave. in the Woodlawn neighborhood, is set to house newly arrived immigrants, the city confirmed Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago officials plan to repurpose a former elementary school on the city’s South Side into a temporary shelter for newly arrived immigrants.

The city confirmed Thursday that the building that once housed the James Wadsworth Elementary School, located at 6420 S. University Ave., will be converted into a temporary shelter for newly arrived immigrants seeking asylum. The school, located in Woodlawn, had been shuttered and at one point also housed a charter school.

For months, the city has received hundreds of migrants sent from the southern U.S. border on chartered buses from Texas to northern cities including Chicago.

“Since the first bus arrived to Chicago, we saw an influx in the demand for resources as we received multiple buses per day. However, over time, the bus arrivals decreased and the need for housing was not as demanding as we it had once been. Over the last four months, things have evolved,” according to a statement from the city.

The vacant James Wadsworth Elementary School, at 6420 S. University Ave. in the Woodlawn neighborhood, is set to house new immigrants, the city confirmed Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

The vacant James Wadsworth Elementary School, at 6420 S. University Ave. in the Woodlawn neighborhood, is set to house new immigrants, the city confirmed Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The city’s announcement comes a day after a public meeting was hosted at the Harris Park Field House.

It’s unclear how many people will end up being housed in the building or for how long. Since late August, 3,854 asylum seekers have arrived from Texas to Chicago in chartered buses sent by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who also sent asylum seekers to other Democrat-led cities.

City and state officials are also providing services for an additional 1,400 individuals seeking asylum who have arrived to the area in recent months, according to the city.

Those seeking asylum have also been temporarily housed for months in other makeshift shelters along with hotel rooms in Chicago and suburban Cook County.

One resident — Luis Cardona, 57, who lives near the building — said he felt “blindsided” by the decision to repurpose it, adding that he didn’t know about this week’s community meeting.

Months ago he noticed people working on the site and making changes to a fence. In recent weeks, he’s seen trucks coming in and around the property.

“That’s not right, not telling the residents that live here, that pay their taxes, nothing that’s going on,” Cardona said.

Woodlawn resident Luis Cardona, who says he is opposed to the idea of the City of Chicago possibly housing migrants in the vacant James Wadsworth Elementary School, stands outside the school, located at 6420 S. University Ave. in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

Woodlawn resident Luis Cardona, who says he is opposed to the idea of the City of Chicago possibly housing migrants in the vacant James Wadsworth Elementary School, stands outside the school, located at 6420 S. University Ave. in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

In October, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office told Block Club Chicago that it had “no plans” to use the building as a temporary shelter for asylum seekers.

Cardona said he would have liked more information and transparency about the shelter. He said he also has safety concerns about it.

“I say we should all get together a petition to have it stopped,” he said.

Elvia Malagón’s reporting on social justice and income inequality is made possible by a grant from the Chicago Community Trust.

Next Up In News
Boy, 16, wounded in Englewood drive-by shooting
17-year-old girl killed in Plainfield crash
Census redefines ‘rural’ and ‘urban,’ surprising some Illinois officials
Amid legal fight over cash bail, a West Side law center is working to show the benefits of releasing people before their trials
Cook County still poised to end cash bail Sunday despite uncertainty after Kankakee County judge’s ruling
Man shot, responding Chicago police officer injured in scuffle in Princeton Park
The Latest
SUN_TIMES_STOCK_05_54750869.jpg
Crime
Boy, 16, wounded in Englewood drive-by shooting
Police say the boy was struck in the leg by someone firing from a car. He’s listed in good condition at Comer Children’s Hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Tigers_Mariners_Baseball.jpg
Cubs
Cubs finalize 2-year deal with catcher Tucker Barnhart
Barnhart returns to the National League Central after struggling in his only season with Detroit. He spent his first eight seasons with the Reds, winning Gold Gloves in 2017 and 2020.
By Sun-Times wires
 
A teen girl was killed in a crash Dec. 28, 2022, in Plainfield.
Suburban Chicago
17-year-old girl killed in Plainfield crash
The girl was driving a Hyundai Elantra when she crashed into an embankment, police said.
By Sun-Times staff
 
merlin_38114410.jpg
U.S. Census
Census redefines ‘rural’ and ‘urban,’ surprising some Illinois officials
With funding and grants potentially on the line, some village administrators aren’t sure what to expect in the years to come.
By Zack Miller
 
merlin_105423705.jpg
Crime
Amid legal fight over cash bail, a West Side law center is working to show the benefits of releasing people before their trials
“I know how it feels when you get down in the county jail,” says Daryl Pierce with the Lawndale Christian Legal Center. “You can’t make bond, you ain’t got no hope, you ain’t got nobody.”
By Sophie Sherry
 