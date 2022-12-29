Shuttered Woodlawn elementary school to house newly arrived asylum seekers

Chicago officials plan to repurpose a former elementary school on the city’s South Side into a temporary shelter for newly arrived immigrants.

The city confirmed Thursday that the building that once housed the James Wadsworth Elementary School, located at 6420 S. University Ave., will be converted into a temporary shelter for newly arrived immigrants seeking asylum. The school, located in Woodlawn, had been shuttered and at one point also housed a charter school.

For months, the city has received hundreds of migrants sent from the southern U.S. border on chartered buses from Texas to northern cities including Chicago.

“Since the first bus arrived to Chicago, we saw an influx in the demand for resources as we received multiple buses per day. However, over time, the bus arrivals decreased and the need for housing was not as demanding as we it had once been. Over the last four months, things have evolved,” according to a statement from the city.

The vacant James Wadsworth Elementary School, at 6420 S. University Ave. in the Woodlawn neighborhood, is set to house new immigrants, the city confirmed Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The city’s announcement comes a day after a public meeting was hosted at the Harris Park Field House.

It’s unclear how many people will end up being housed in the building or for how long. Since late August, 3,854 asylum seekers have arrived from Texas to Chicago in chartered buses sent by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who also sent asylum seekers to other Democrat-led cities.

City and state officials are also providing services for an additional 1,400 individuals seeking asylum who have arrived to the area in recent months, according to the city.

Those seeking asylum have also been temporarily housed for months in other makeshift shelters along with hotel rooms in Chicago and suburban Cook County.

One resident — Luis Cardona, 57, who lives near the building — said he felt “blindsided” by the decision to repurpose it, adding that he didn’t know about this week’s community meeting.

Months ago he noticed people working on the site and making changes to a fence. In recent weeks, he’s seen trucks coming in and around the property.

“That’s not right, not telling the residents that live here, that pay their taxes, nothing that’s going on,” Cardona said.

Woodlawn resident Luis Cardona, who says he is opposed to the idea of the City of Chicago possibly housing migrants in the vacant James Wadsworth Elementary School, stands outside the school, located at 6420 S. University Ave. in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

In October, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office told Block Club Chicago that it had “no plans” to use the building as a temporary shelter for asylum seekers.

Cardona said he would have liked more information and transparency about the shelter. He said he also has safety concerns about it.

“I say we should all get together a petition to have it stopped,” he said.

Elvia Malagón’s reporting on social justice and income inequality is made possible by a grant from the Chicago Community Trust.

