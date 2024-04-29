The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 29, 2024
La Voz Chicago Immigration

Fotos: 15 parejas de migrantes contraen matrimonio en una ceremonia en Chicago

Las parejas, en su mayoría de Venezuela, se reunieron en Park Community Church para la ceremonia de casi dos horas y media.

By  Adriana Cardona-Maguigad | WBEZ
   
Manuel Martinez | WBEZ
SHARE Fotos: 15 parejas de migrantes contraen matrimonio en una ceremonia en Chicago
David Vargas and his wife, Daryenis, dance after getting married with 14 other couples in a joint celebration.

David Vargas y su esposa, Daryenis, bailan a horas de casarse con otras 14 parejas de inmigrantes el viernes por la noche.

Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

El mejor lugar para cobertura bilingüe de noticias y cultura latina en Chicago. | The place for bilingual coverage of Latino news and culture in Chicago.

Las novias ansiosas se pusieron vestidos, los últimos toques de maquillaje y se ajustaron los velos y las coronas en un salón de clases en Park Community Church en Chicago.

Una de las novias, Yamileth Parra, dijo que se hospeda en un albergue para migrantes con su pareja, Heber Guillén, y sus dos hijos. Está emocionada de casarse finalmente después de 15 años con su pareja.

Dijo que le encantaba su vestido, que, aunque fue prestado, le quedó bien. El vestido estilo sirena se ajusta al cuerpo, con las mangas cayendo en ambos lados, pero acentúa su cintura.

Una vez lista, Parra ayudó a otra novia a subirse el cierre del vestido.

Los novios se reunieron para una ceremonia nupcial no tradicional. Quince parejas, en su mayoría venezolanas, intercambiaron sus votos y se casaron en la ceremonia del viernes.

Las nupcias marcaron una nueva etapa en la vida de los 30 solicitantes de asilo recién llegados después de un largo y agotador viaje desde Sudamérica. Algunas parejas dijeron que habían pospuesto su boda porque casarse en Venezuela es costoso y los trámites son abrumadores.

Formalizar su compromiso a través del matrimonio tiene importantes beneficios legales, de salud y de inmigración, pero las parejas que se casaron el viernes dijeron que querían solidificar su relación por la iglesia. Se prepararon durante varios meses, tomando clases y recibiendo asesoramiento. Más de 150 personas presenciaron el momento que les cambió la vida.

Para llevar a cabo el evento, las parejas aportaron alrededor de $150 cada una y terminaron con un presupuesto de $2,500. Una solicitante de asilo se encargó de la comida: pollo con arroz, pasta, ensalada y otros platillos de carne. Los centros de mesa fueron reciclados de otros eventos y los pasteles vinieron del supermercado pero fueron redecorados con rosas comestibles.

“Queríamos crear ese ambiente de unidad. Creo que esa es también la gran idea detrás de esto”, dijo el pastor Ed Kraal antes de oficiar la ceremonia.

Muchas de las parejas viven en un refugio encima de su iglesia en Uptown, la Iglesia Cristiana La Vid, y se han convertido en una gran familia, dijo.

“Queremos compartir ese amor con nuestra gente”, dijo Kraal.

Contribuyó: Emmanuel Camarillo

Traducido por Jackie Serrato para La Voz Chicago

Some brides sit on couches and tables with a few standing by a window before the wedding ceremony.

Las novias se reunieron unas siete horas antes de la ceremonia nupcial para compartir su maquillaje y productos para el cuidado del cabello.

Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

Liliana Parra shows the rings she will exchange with her husband.

Liliana Parra muestra los anillos que intercambiará con su marido. Todos los novios tomaron clases religiosas para parejas antes de la boda.

Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

Kaira Estrada uses WhatsApp to show her mother in Venezuela the dress she’ll be wearing during her wedding.

Kaira Estrada usa WhatsApp para mostrarle a su madre en Venezuela el vestido que usará en su boda. Todos los vestidos y trajes fueron donados, usados o prestados.

Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

The children of some of the 15 migrant couples watch television as their parents prepare to get married.

Los hijos de algunas de las 15 parejas de migrantes ven la televisión mientras sus padres se preparan para casarse. Los detalles de la boda se planearon hace meses y muchos artículos fueron donados o reutilizados de otras bodas y eventos.

Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

Brides wait to walk down the aisle.

Las novias se reunieron momentos antes de caminar hacia el altar para conocer a sus futuros esposos.

Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

Girls watch shows and play games on their devices.

Los hijos de algunas de las parejas de migrantes que se casarían se entretuvieron viendo programas y jugando en iPads mientras sus padres se preparaban para la ceremonia.

Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

20240426_Migrant_Wedding_mm0271.jpg

David Vargas (izquierda) ayuda a Yorfran Chirinos a colocarse una corbata horas antes de la ceremonia.

Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

Ed Kraal, the pastor at Iglesia Cristiana La Vid, officiates the wedding of 15 migrant couples.

Ed Kraal, pastor de la Iglesia Cristiana La Vid, oficia la boda de 15 parejas de migrantes. La iglesia ha proporcionado a los migrantes vivienda y otros recursos. Se pidió a cada pareja que aportaran $150 para ayudar a pagar los costos limitados de la boda.

Manuel Martinez / WBEZ

Luis and Crucelis Rodriguez kiss after the ceremony.

Luis y Crucelis Rodríguez comparten su primer beso de casados después de la ceremonia de casi dos horas y media.

Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

Brides throw their bouquets as women and girls stretch their arms into the air to catch them.

Las novias recién casadas lanzan sus ramos de flores horas después de casarse.

Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

Next Up In La Voz
Icónico restaurante del centro de Chicago se convierte en Pancho’s Cantina
Universidades de Chicago se unen a Northwestern en manifestaciones pro palestinas
15 parejas de migrantes venezolanos contraerán matrimonio en iglesia de Chicago
Se declara culpable agente de seguridad de Boston que apuñaló fatalmente a Marine de Gage Park
Artistas para el Festival de Micheladas 2024: Junior H, Los Ángeles Azules, Luis R. Conriquez entre la lista
Lo que significa para los usuarios la prohibición de TikTok en Estados Unidos
The Latest
La Voz Chicago
Icónico restaurante del centro de Chicago se convierte en Pancho’s Cantina
Se ha removido “Plymouth” del anuncio gigante y será reemplazado por “Pancho’s”.
By Jessica Ma
 
University of Chicago students, faculty members and their supporters protest in support of Palestine and march around the South Side campus, Friday, April 26, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Universidades de Chicago se unen a Northwestern en manifestaciones pro palestinas
Cientos de manifestantes de la Universidad de Chicago, la Escuela del Instituto de Arte de Chicago, Columbia College Chicago y la Universidad Roosevelt se manifestaron en apoyo de las personas que viven en Gaza.
By Isabel FunkSophie Sherry, and 1 more
 
Candace Parker and Angel Reese shown in game action.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Angel Reese on Candace Parker’s influence: 'I always will love her'
The retiring Parker’s legendary career started at Naperville Central, and she continued to influence others through her 16-season tenure in the WNBA.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Israel-Hamas War
Illinois Holocaust Museum calls out antisemitism at campus protests
“Bad actors are using the cover of free speech in this moment of tension to normalize dangerous ideas that cause real harm to Jewish students and communities,” read the museum’s statement.
By Isabel Funk and Violet Miller
 
Billie Eilish acknowledges the cheers during her Grant Park performance at Lollapalooza 2023.
Music
Billie Eilish tour comes to United Center in November
Pop star’s worldwide ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ tour kicks off Sept. 29 in Quebec City.
By Associated Press
 