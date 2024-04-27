The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Immigration News Chicago

15 migrant couples got married in Chicago: See the prep, ceremony and wedding party

The couples, mostly from Venezuela, gathered at Park Community Church for the nearly two-and-a-half-hour ceremony. The afterparty went on even longer.

By  Adriana Cardona-Maguigad | WBEZ
   
Manuel Martinez | WBEZ
20240426_Migrant_Wedding_mm1933-Enhanced-NR.jpg

David Vargas and his wife, Daryenis, dance hours after they got married with 14 other migrant couples Friday night on the Far North Side.

Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

Anxious brides put on wedding dresses, fixed each other’s makeup, and adjusted their veils and tiaras on Friday inside a classroom at Park Community Church in Chicago.

One of the brides, Yamileth Parra, said she is staying at a migrant shelter with her partner, Heber Guillen, and their two kids. She is excited to finally marry her partner of 15 years.

She said she loves her gown, which although borrowed, fits her well. The mermaid-style dress is tight to the body, with the sleeves falling on both sides, yet it accentuates her waist.

Once ready, Parra helped another bride zip up her dress.

The brides and grooms came together for a non-traditional wedding ceremony. Fifteen couples — mostly from Venezuela — exchanged their vows and tied the knot.

The nuptials marked a new stage in the lives of the 30 newly arrived asylum seekers after a long and tiring journey from South America. Some couples said they had postponed their wedding because getting married in Venezuela is expensive and the paperwork is cumbersome.

Formalizing their commitment through marriage has important legal, health and immigration benefits, but the couples who got married Friday said they wanted to solidify their relationship through the church. They prepared for several months, taking classes and getting counseling. More than 150 people were in attendance to witness the life-changing moment.

To pull off the event, the couples chipped in about $150 each and ended with a budget of $2,500. An asylum seeker catered the food — chicken with rice, pasta, salad and other meat dishes. The table centerpieces were recycled from other events and the cakes came from the grocery store, but were redecorated with roses.

20240426_Migrant_Wedding_mm1148.jpg

Brides gathered about seven hours before their wedding ceremony to share their personal makeup and haircare products.

Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

20240426_Migrant_Wedding_mm0436.jpg

Liliana Parra shows the rings she will exchange with her husband. The brides and grooms all took faith-based couples classes before the wedding.

Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

20240426_Migrant_Wedding_mm0183.jpg

Kaira Estrada uses WhatsApp to show her mother in Venezuela the dress she’ll be wearing during her wedding. All of the dresses and suits were donated, thrifted or borrowed.

Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

20240426_Migrant_Wedding_mm0085-Enhanced-NR.jpg

The children of some of the 15 migrant couples watch television as their parents prepare to get married. Detail of the wedding were planned months ago, with many items being donated or reused from other weddings and events.

Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

20240426_Migrant_Wedding_mm1334-Enhanced-NR.jpg

Brides gathered moments before walking down the aisle to meet their future husbands.

Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

20240426_Migrant_Wedding_mm0394.jpg

Daughters of the some of the migrant couples set to be wed entertained themselves by watching shows and playing games on iPads as their parents got ready for the ceremony.

Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

20240426_Migrant_Wedding_mm0271.jpg

David Vargas, left, and Yorfran Chirinos, right, help each other knot a tie hours before the ceremony.

Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

20240426_Migrant_Wedding_mm2127.jpg

Ed Kraal, the pastor at Iglesia Cristiana La Vid, officiates the wedding of 15 migrant couples. The church has provide the migrants with housing and other resources. Each couple was asked to come up with $150 to help pay for the limited costs of the wedding.

Manuel Martinez / WBEZ

20240426_Migrant_Wedding_mm2621-Enhanced-NR.jpg

Luis and Crucelis Rodriguez share their first kiss as a married couple after the nearly two-and-a-half hour ceremony.

Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

20240426_Migrant_Wedding_mm2048-Enhanced-NR.jpg

The newly married brides throw thier bouquets hours after they were married.

Manuel Martinez/WBEZ

