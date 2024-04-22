The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 22, 2024
La Voz Chicago Immigration

El Concejo Municipal aprueba $70 millones en financiación adicional para la crisis migratoria

Por 30 votos a favor y 18 en contra, el Concejo Municipal aprobó la última ronda de financiación para una crisis que ha resaltado las divisiones raciales en la ciudad.

By  Mitchell Armentrout
   
SHARE El Concejo Municipal aprueba $70 millones en financiación adicional para la crisis migratoria
Migrants_Johnson.jpg

El alcalde Brandon Johnson reunido con migrantes alojados en la comisaría del distrito de Near West el año pasado. | Anthony Vazquez/Archivos Sun-Times

El mejor lugar para cobertura bilingüe de noticias y cultura latina en Chicago. | The place for bilingual coverage of Latino news and culture in Chicago.

Los miembros del Concejo Municipal aprobaron el viernes un excedente de gasto de $70 millones que, con la ayuda del condado y el estado, se espera que cubra los gastos hasta finales de año para atender a la llegada de solicitantes de asilo enviados a Chicago desde la frontera sur de Estados Unidos.

Por 30 votos a favor y 18 en contra, los miembros del Consejo respaldaron la última ronda de financiación para una crisis que ha puesto en evidencia las divisiones raciales en la ciudad, planteando cuestiones sobre la asignación de dinero a los recién llegados latinos sin abordar décadas de desinversión en los barrios negros de los lados sur y el oeste.

El concejal Anthony Beale (9º) dijo que la medida equivale a “quemar dinero” para “residentes que no pagan impuestos en la Ciudad de Chicago”.

“Si se les cierra la llave de la financiación, no vendrán. Pero mientras sigamos financiando este problema, seguirán viniendo a Chicago”, afirmó Beale. “Mientras tanto, nuestras familias siguen sufriendo. Denles al sur y al oeste mil millones de dólares y vean lo que ocurre con la delincuencia en la ciudad de Chicago. Podríamos hacer lo necesario para hacer de nuestras comunidades un lugar mejor para vivir”.

Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) speaks to other alderpersons speak during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall wearing a black suit with a red tie.

El concejal Anthony Beale (9º) habla durante una reunión del Concejo Municipal el viernes pasado. | Jim Vondruska/Para el Sun-Times

El concejal Byron Sigcho-López (25º) acusó a los opositores de “intolerancia e ignorancia” y argumentó que la Municipalidad podría presionar al gobierno federal para que le reembolse los gastos.

“Lo que decimos es que nuestra ciudad necesita ayuda. ... Estos $70 millones harán lo mínimo para evitar el caos”, dijo Sigcho-López. “Hagamos lo mínimo para ayudar a la gente que más lo necesita”.

El alcalde Brandon Johnson inicialmente se resistió a volver al pozo del Ayuntamiento para conseguir los fondos, echándose para atrás en un acuerdo en febrero con la presidenta de la Junta del Condado de Cook, Toni Preckwinkle, y el gobernador J.B. Pritzker, que han comprometido $70 millones y $175 millones, cada uno, de sus respectivos cuerpos legislativos para enfrentar la crisis.

Preckwinkle cumplió su parte del trato cuando la junta del condado aprobó los fondos el pasado jueves, mientras que el presupuesto estatal todavía se está negociando en Springfield.

Antes de eso, Preckwinkle —la poderosa presidenta del Partido Demócrata del condado y ex concejal que ayudó a impulsar a Johnson a la oficina del alcalde— les torció el brazo a ellos y otros miembros del Concejo que se oponen a los gastos, presionando a puerta cerrada la última semana.

Después de la votación, Johnson sugirió que él también estaba presionando, al tiempo que lanzaba un discreto golpe a Pritzker.

“Es la primera vez que el gobernador se presenta ante la Asamblea Legislativa para pedir favores concretos. Espero que lo consiga, y estoy llamando a los representantes y senadores estatales para animarles a que lo apoyen”, dijo Johnson.

En el primer presupuesto de su mandato, Johnson reservó $150 millones para la crisis migratoria, reconociendo que eso cubriría sólo una fracción de su costo, pero poniendo la responsabilidad en el gobierno federal para dar un paso adelante con una ayuda significativa, una táctica que hasta ahora no ha funcionado.

Los responsables presupuestarios han dicho que los $70 millones se sacarán del saldo de fondos asignados de la Municipalidad a partir de 2022 “que se reservó en caso de que se necesiten recursos adicionales para apoyar la misión de los recién llegados”.

La Municipalidad ha gastado al menos $310.3 millones para albergar a los migrantes desde agosto de 2022, según una base de datos municipal. La mayoría de los recién llegados proceden de Venezuela. Todos están en el país legalmente mientras buscan asilo.

El número de migrantes que llegan a Chicago ha disminuido en las últimas semanas. El viernes por la mañana había casi unas 9,000 personas en refugios municipales, frente a las casi 11,000 de hace un mes. Se espera que la situación cambie cuando se acerque la Convención Nacional Demócrata (DNC, por sus siglas en inglés) en agosto, y que el gobernador de Texas, Greg Abbott, y otros líderes republicanos envíen en autobús o en avión a más migrantes a Chicago, en un esfuerzo por aprovechar al máximo los recursos municipales cuando la atención esté más centrada.

También el viernes, el Consejo aprobó el plan de Johnson de pedir prestados $1.25 mil millones para programas de vivienda y desarrollo económico.

Traducido por Gisela Orozco para La Voz Chicago

Next Up In La Voz
Asesinan a Policía de Chicago a tiros mientras robaban su automóvil en Gage Park
Una fiesta, un pastel... y luego un tiroteo: hermanitos siguen hospitalizados tras el tiroteo en el barrio de Las Empacadoras
‘The Long Game’ cuenta la historia verídica de los mexicoamericanos que enfrentaron el racismo y cambiaron el juego de golf
Uber lanza un programa de verificación de pasajeros en Chicago y otras 11 ciudades
El Condado de Cook aprueba el envío de hasta $70 millones a Chicago para alimentar a los migrantes
La funcionaria que supervisó la implosión en La Villita recibe la aprobación para liderar el Departamento de Edificios
The Latest
Officer Luis Huesca wears a light blue police uniform as he poses for a portrait in front of an American flag.
La Voz Chicago
Asesinan a Policía de Chicago a tiros mientras robaban su automóvil en Gage Park
El agente Luis Huesca, de 30 años, regresaba a casa del trabajo sobre las 3 de la madrugada en la cuadra 3100 al oeste de 56th cuando se activó una alerta de ShotSpotter, dijo el superintendente de policía Larry Snelling. No hay ningún detenido.
By Mohammad SamraTom Schuba, and 1 more
 
Screenshot 2024-04-19 at 1.56.07 PM.png
La Voz Chicago
Una fiesta, un pastel... y luego un tiroteo: hermanitos siguen hospitalizados tras el tiroteo en el barrio de Las Empacadoras
Aarón Méndez, de 22 meses, sufrió daños renales y es posible que le tengan que extirpar un riñón. Su hermano mayor, Isaiah, está sedado desde que fue operado. “Estoy devastada sólo de pensar que podría haber perdido a mis dos hijos aquella noche”, declaró su madre al Sun-Times.
By David Struett and Kaitlin Washburn
 
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle speaks at a news conference last week.
Politics
Toni Preckwinkle unanimously wins another term running Cook County Democratic Party
Preckwinkle said she expects the Democratic Party will be united behind President Joe Biden as he seeks reelection.
By Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
 
totw04-24-24MattKopecRS.jpg
Outdoors
Sometimes you have to swim to get a turkey
Matt Kopec made sure to collect his turkey, even swimming out to retrieve it.
By Dale Bowman
 
Crime
Chicago police seeking to identify person of interest in slaying of Officer Luis Huesca
An internal alert asking police department members to help identify the male “subject” notes that he “should be considered armed and dangerous.”
By Tom Schuba
 