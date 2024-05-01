Grocery benefits to cover loss of school meals will be available to Illinois families this summer

Illinois families with school-aged children may be eligible for a new program over the summer break that aims to replace free school meals.

Participating families will receive a one-time grocery debit card loaded with $120 per child for the summer months thanks to the federally funded Summer EBT program.

“Many families who rely on these free and reduced price school meals that they get during the school year lose access to these important sources of nutrition in the summer when school is out,” said Man-Yee Lee, director of communications for the Greater Chicago Food Depository. “That really creates a lot of hardship for many families who are already struggling to make ends meet.”

The benefits will be accepted at all SNAP locations, which include traditional grocers as well as convenience stores.

Summer EBT (Electronic Benefit Transfer) has existed in some form since 2011 through pilot programs but will now be permanent.

“Most children that are eligible for Summer EBT are going to receive these automatically without filling out any kind of application,” said Clarissa Hayes, deputy director of Child Nutrition Programs & Policy for the Food Research & Action Center.

More specifically, any family with school-aged children that has a household income that’s 185% below the poverty line are eligible for the program.

For a two-person household, the income limit is $36,482 annually, and $55,500 annually for a four person household.

Families who already receive public assistance benefits — such as SNAP or Income Eligible Medicaid — will automatically see the benefits loaded onto their Link card used for prior benefits.

The families of kids already enrolled in free or reduced school meals will also automatically receive the debit card — though they need to make sure their addresses are up to date.

Those attending schools that provide free or reduced lunches to all and also meet the income requirements should contact their school to fill out an application.

“Children consume up to 50% of their total daily calories at school,” said Lee, whose organization is leading the statewide awareness campaign. “We also know that students who don’t get enough nutrition over the summer, they’re more likely to experience long term health consequences and experience what we call a summer slide in academics,” Lee said, about the loss of some academic progress they gained the prior school year.

“Summer can be the hungriest time for children because as the school year ends, millions of children lose access to school meals,” Hayes said. “We know Summer EBT — through research and through evaluation — is a proven strategy for reducing food insecurity.”

Benefits will be issued in late summer for 2024 and are available regardless of immigration status.

The quick implementation of the program may be why distribution of the cards fall at the end of summer, Lee and Hayes said.

“We were only told about getting this funding only a few months ago,” she said. “There’s a lot of things ... that need to be in place, not to mention public awareness.”

Illinois will be one of the 37 states to offer the program. Each state has to match 50% of administration costs, Hayes said.

Benefits must be used within 120 days.

“(Summer EBT) will really ensure that all Illinois children remain nourished and active during the summer,” Lee said. “So that they can really just enjoy being a kid during the summer and then that means they are ready to resume learning when classes begin in the fall.”

For more information, visit www.wegotyouillinois.org/summer-ebt.com.

