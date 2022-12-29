The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 29, 2022
U.S. Census News Chicago

Census redefines ‘rural’ and ‘urban,’ surprising some Illinois officials

With funding and grants potentially on the line, some village administrators aren’t sure what to expect in the years to come.

By  Zack Miller
   
SHARE Census redefines ‘rural’ and ‘urban,’ surprising some Illinois officials
merlin_38114410.jpg

A person fills out forms for the 2020 Census.

Sun-Times Media

After new guidelines were laid out by the U.S. Census Bureau this week, 10 Illinois counties and even more cities within them were newly designated as “rural.” 

Many of them didn’t even know it. 

“I don’t know why we’d ever have been considered an urban area,” said Kevin McNamara, the village manager of Dwight, Illinois, about 80 miles southwest of Chicago, which is now considered rural by the Census. “I didn’t know we were ever considered an urban area.”

Of Illinois’ 102 counties, 22 are now considered entirely rural, an increase from 12 in 2010, according to a Census Bureau representative. They were among the more than 1,100 cities, towns and villages in the U.S. that lost their status as urban areas on Thursday as the U.S. Census Bureau released a new list of places considered urban based on revised criteria.

Around 4.2 million residents living in 1,140 small cities, hamlets, towns and villages that lost their urban designation were bumped into the rural category. The new criteria raised the population threshold from 2,500 to 5,000 people and housing units were added to the definition.

Originally, the Census Bureau proposed raising the threshold to 10,000 people but pulled back amid opposition. The new criteria for urban areas shift the urban-rural ratio slightly, to 79.6% and 20.4%, respectively.

The Census Bureau this year made the biggest modification in decades to the definition of an urban area. The bureau adjusts the definition every decade after a census to address any changes or needs of policymakers and researchers. The bureau says this is done for statistical purposes and it has no control over how government agencies use the definitions to distribute funding.

The change matters because rural and urban areas often qualify for different types of federal funding for transportation, housing, health care, education and agriculture. The federal government doesn’t have a standard definition of urban or rural, but the Census Bureau’s definition often provides a baseline.

“The whole thing about urban and rural is all about money,” said Mary Craigle, bureau chief for Montana’s Research and Information Services. “Places that qualify as urban are eligible for transportation dollars that rural areas aren’t, and then rural areas are eligible for dollars that urban areas are not.”

When asked if he was worried about Dwight’s funding, McNamara said “not really,” citing the fact that many of the village’s grants aren’t tied to urban or rural designations, but raw numbers. 

“Most of our funding is already based on population,” McNamara said. 

Beecher, Illinois, in Will County was another village with a new label.

Robert Barber, the Beecher village administrator, said the new designation could change a number of things for local governments: first responder pension systems, storm water drainage regulations or even being able to receive more direct grants from the federal government.

Despite all of this, Barber said he “didn’t know” what the new classification could mean for smaller communities in Illinois.

“We usually get some ruling or designation that changes how we do things a couple years down the road,” Barber, a 34-year veteran of village politics, said. “But until that happens, I really don’t know. It’s not something we were monitoring closely.”

Contributing: AP

Next Up In News
Boy, 16, wounded in Englewood drive-by shooting
17-year-old girl killed in Plainfield crash
Amid legal fight over cash bail, a West Side law center is working to show the benefits of releasing people before their trials
Shuttered Woodlawn elementary school to house newly arrived asylum seekers
Cook County still poised to end cash bail Sunday despite uncertainty after Kankakee County judge’s ruling
Man shot, responding Chicago police officer injured in scuffle in Princeton Park
The Latest
SUN_TIMES_STOCK_05_54750869.jpg
Crime
Boy, 16, wounded in Englewood drive-by shooting
Police say the boy was struck in the leg by someone firing from a car. He’s listed in good condition at Comer Children’s Hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Tigers_Mariners_Baseball.jpg
Cubs
Cubs finalize 2-year deal with catcher Tucker Barnhart
Barnhart returns to the National League Central after struggling in his only season with Detroit. He spent his first eight seasons with the Reds, winning Gold Gloves in 2017 and 2020.
By Sun-Times wires
 
A teen girl was killed in a crash Dec. 28, 2022, in Plainfield.
Suburban Chicago
17-year-old girl killed in Plainfield crash
The girl was driving a Hyundai Elantra when she crashed into an embankment, police said.
By Sun-Times staff
 
merlin_105423705.jpg
Crime
Amid legal fight over cash bail, a West Side law center is working to show the benefits of releasing people before their trials
“I know how it feels when you get down in the county jail,” says Daryl Pierce with the Lawndale Christian Legal Center. “You can’t make bond, you ain’t got no hope, you ain’t got nobody.”
By Sophie Sherry
 
The vacant James Wadsworth Elementary School, located at 6420 S. University Ave. in the Woodlawn neighborhood, is set to house newly arrived immigrants, the city confirmed Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
Immigration
Shuttered Woodlawn elementary school to house newly arrived asylum seekers
City officials confirmed Thursday that the South Side building that was once James Wadsworth Elementary School will be repurposed as a temporary shelter.
By Elvia Malagón
 