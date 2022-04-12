U.S. Census
The latest news and analysis on the United States Census with a focus on population trends in Chicago and Illinois.
Stories from the Sun-Times’ series looking at what the 2020 Census tells us about how Chicago has changed.
Latinos are the second largest racial group in the city of Chicago, in Cook County, and in the State of Illinois.
Community leaders in Greater Englewood and Austin think a concerted effort to close the gaps in homeownership, wages and life expectancy between Black and white Chicagoans could stem the city’s loss of Black residents.
Austin, West Englewood lost the most Black residents in 10 years, the census shows. Why did they leave and where did they go?
Chicago has been losing Black residents for decades — some with hopes of finding better economic opportunities, and others seeking easier access to basic resources like grocery stores.
Though Chicago’s population grew 2% from 2010 to 2020, Englewood’s fell more than 20%, according to Census Bureau data, and West Englewood’s population fell 16%. Those areas had the largest percentage losses in the city.
Of the more than 50,000 residents added over the past decade to the city’s total population, most are Latino and Asian.
We have an opportunity to be proactive and allow the community to engage with federal agencies now to use that space for its best and highest purpose.
But Dorene Wiese, president of the American Indian Association of Illinois and a longtime Chicago resident, says it’s an undercount that could hurt Native American communities.
Over the past 10 years, more Chicagoans are identifying as Native American — up from 13,337 in 2010 to 34,543 in 2020, according to a Sun-Times analysis of census data.
The National Archives unlocked the U.S. Census for 1950 on Friday. Poking around is fun, if you know how to look.
1950 Census records made public, offering ‘unique peek into our nation’s past’ — and into the homes of Grandma and Grandpa
The records - contained in a free database - will help genealogists, historians and anyone interested in learning more about their own family ancestry.
Not only do we have to contend with a maddening COVID-19 virus, we must also deal with the constant manifestation of the ongoing pernicious American sin of racism.
Activists and elected leaders reeling from the statistics are already strategizing how to minimize the impact of the undercounts. Those efforts should continue.
The United States grew by only 0.1%, with only an additional 392,665 added to the U.S. population, from July 2020 to July 2021, according to population estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The Census Bureau has been working since 2015 to find a different way to ask questions that yielded more informative and realistic results.
Most Read
Breaking News