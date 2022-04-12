The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 12, 2022

The latest news and analysis on the United States Census with a focus on population trends in Chicago and Illinois.

What the 2020 U.S. Census tells us about how Chicago has changed
Stories from the Sun-Times’ series looking at what the 2020 Census tells us about how Chicago has changed.
By Matt Moore
 
Chicago’s Latino population spreads out, Census shows
Latinos are the second largest racial group in the city of Chicago, in Cook County, and in the State of Illinois.
By Jackie Serrato
 
Chicago’s Black population has fallen for a generation — can anything be done to bring people back to Black neighborhoods like Englewood?
What can be done to stop Chicago’s Black exodus?
Community leaders in Greater Englewood and Austin think a concerted effort to close the gaps in homeownership, wages and life expectancy between Black and white Chicagoans could stem the city’s loss of Black residents.
By Elvia Malagón and Manny Ramos
 
The Anderson family — Sara Alicia, Wilhelmina Elizabeth, Yolanda and Jonathan Pierre — sit in their living room in Oak Park. They used to live in the Austin community, but the family decided to move out when they could not keep up with the financial costs of maintaining their pink-and-white Victorian house.
Austin, West Englewood lost the most Black residents in 10 years, the census shows. Why did they leave and where did they go?
Chicago has been losing Black residents for decades — some with hopes of finding better economic opportunities, and others seeking easier access to basic resources like grocery stores.
By Manny Ramos and Elvia Malagón
 
Vacant lots sit in the 6400 block of South Wood Street in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Englewood
Englewood’s population, housing stock plummets, 2020 census data shows
Though Chicago’s population grew 2% from 2010 to 2020, Englewood’s fell more than 20%, according to Census Bureau data, and West Englewood’s population fell 16%. Those areas had the largest percentage losses in the city.
By Manny Ramos
 
The city’s population grew nearly 2% from 2010 to 2020 — from 2.6 million residents to 2.7 million, according to data released Thursday from the 2020 census.
Chicago
Chicago population up 2% over the past decade as city keeps title of third-largest city in U.S.
Of the more than 50,000 residents added over the past decade to the city’s total population, most are Latino and Asian.
By Elvia MalagónAndy Boyle, and 1 more
 
The Consumers Building, 220 S State St., (left), and the Century Building (right), 202 S. State St., would be demolished by the federal government as part of a security plan for the neighboring Dirksen Federal Building.&nbsp;
Letters to the Editor
Green space, open-air market are better options than keeping Loop skyscrapers
We have an opportunity to be proactive and allow the community to engage with federal agencies now to use that space for its best and highest purpose.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Dorene Wiese, president of the American Indian Association of Illinois and a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, outside Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Andersonville that’s home to the association’s offices.
More Chicago residents in 2020 Census identify as Native American
But Dorene Wiese, president of the American Indian Association of Illinois and a longtime Chicago resident, says it’s an undercount that could hurt Native American communities.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Melodi Serna (right), executive director of the American Indian Center, who is from the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians and the Oneida Nation, hugs Nizhoni Ward, who is from the Navajo and Choctaw Nations and recently was crowned Miss Indian Chicago during a round dance gathering at the center in Albany Park.
As Chicago’s Native American population grows, more efforts are underway to build community
Over the past 10 years, more Chicagoans are identifying as Native American — up from 13,337 in 2010 to 34,543 in 2020, according to a Sun-Times analysis of census data.
By Elvia Malagón
 
My grandfather Sam Steinberg outside his sign shop in the Bronx. Finding him in the 1950 census took a bit of creative mapwork.
Columnists
Tracking down the family and the famous
The National Archives unlocked the U.S. Census for 1950 on Friday. Poking around is fun, if you know how to look.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Betty MacFarlane, executive secretary to the general manager A.M. Quarles of Executive House, watches a ship pass under Chicago bridges in the 1950s.
1950 Census records made public, offering ‘unique peek into our nation’s past’ — and into the homes of Grandma and Grandpa
The records - contained in a free database - will help genealogists, historians and anyone interested in learning more about their own family ancestry.
By Manny Ramos
 
2020 census, race and origin, immigrants, Latinos, Middle East, North Africa
Letters to the Editor
Census undercount is another sign of racism
Not only do we have to contend with a maddening COVID-19 virus, we must also deal with the constant manifestation of the ongoing pernicious American sin of racism.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Signs advertising the 2020 Census were posted near South Sacramento Drive and West Roosevelt Road on the Southwest Side in September 2020.
Editorials
As feared, 2020 Census undercounted Blacks, Hispanics and Native Americans
Activists and elected leaders reeling from the statistics are already strategizing how to minimize the impact of the undercounts. Those efforts should continue.
By CST Editorial Board
 
This Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit.
US population growth at lowest rate in pandemic’s 1st year
The United States grew by only 0.1%, with only an additional 392,665 added to the U.S. population, from July 2020 to July 2021, according to population estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau.
By Associated Press
 
CHICAGOCENSUS_081321_3.jpg
U.S. Census let people define who they really are, putting the count a little up for grabs | Miller
The Census Bureau has been working since 2015 to find a different way to ask questions that yielded more informative and realistic results.
By Rich Miller
 
