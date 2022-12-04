The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 4, 2022
Lions rout Jaguars 40-14

Detroit’s Jared Goff had one of his best games of the season by completing 31 of 41 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

By  Larry Lage | Associated Press
   
Duane Burleson/AP

DETROIT — Jamaal Williams ran for his 14th touchdown to help the Detroit Lions get off to a strong start and they did not slow down in a 40-14 rout of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The Lions (5-7) scored on all five of their drives in the first half to take a 17-point lead, and their first three possessions of the second half to pull away.

The Jaguars (4-8) had a scare on the last play of the second quarter when quarterback Trevor Lawrence was sacked and grabbed his left knee, but their defense made his return moot.

Lawrence, coming off the best performance of his two-year career, was taken out in the fourth quarter with his team trailing by 26 points. He finished 17 of 31 for 179 yards with a touchdown.

Detroit’s Jared Goff, meanwhile, had one of his best games of the season by completing 31 of 41 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

Amon-Ra St. Brown had 11 receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns while Williams and D’Andre Swift combined for 97 yards rushing and two scores for the Lions.

DUBIOUS DISTINCTION

Jacksonville lost a 20th consecutive game to an NFC team, extending its NFL cross conference-record losing streak. The Jaguars have not won an NFC game since beating the New York Giants 20-15 in the 2018 season opener.

DETROIT DEBUT

Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams played for the first time since he played in college football’s championship game for Alabama and injured his left knee. Williams, drafted No. 12 overall, drew a roar from the crowd when he jogged on the field for Detroit’s second snap and again late in the first half.

Goff threw a pass to him late in the third quarter that fell incomplete and the crowd wanted more, chanting, “We want Ja-mo!” in the fourth.

INJURIES

Jaguars: LB Chad Muma (ankle) was hurt during the game and starting FS Andre Cisco (shoulder) was inactive after being listed as questionable.

Lions: DE Romeo Okwara, who tore his Achilles tendon 14 months ago, was inactive in the first game he was eligible to play this season.

UP NEXT

Jaguars: Play at Tennessee on Sunday.

Lions: Host NFC-North leading Minnesota on Sunday.

