Monday, December 5, 2022
A big smallmouth bass comes in late fall from southern Lake Michigan

Kevin Higgins caught a 6-pound smallmouth bass in the Indiana waters of Lake Michigan in late November to earn Fish of the Week.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Kevin Higgins with his big smallmouth bass from the Indiana waters of Lake Michigan. Provided photo

Smallmouth bass, even in late November, draw boaters to southern Lake Michigan for a good reason, as Kevin Higgins showed on Nov.25.

With water temperatures down to 41 in the Indiana waters, he caught a 22 1/2-inch smallmouth weighing 6.03 pounds on a Tight Rope Fishing Baby Firework Super jig.

“It was a special catch for the southwest basin,” he messaged.

The Indiana smallmouth record, surprisingly, was not caught on Lake Michigan, but by Dana Yoder in 1992 from Twin Lake in LaGrange County.

