The Hardest-Working Paper in America 
Tuesday, December 6, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Man shot, killed in Austin

The man, 40, was sitting in a vehicle when someone approached him and fired shots, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A boy, 16, was shot in Chicago Lawn July 16, 2020.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was shot and killed in Austin on Tuesday evening, police said.

The 40-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle in the 1100 block of South Mason Avenue about 7:15 p.m. when someone approached the car on foot and fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The man was struck in the head. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests were reported and detectives are investigating.

The Latest
A man was fatally shot Dec. 13, 2021, in Lawndale.
Crime
Man shot dead in North Lawndale
The man, 33, was in the 1300 block of South Komensky Avenue when he was shot in the head, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol at the winter meetings Tuesday. (AP)
Sports
Pedro Grifol needs White Sox to play hard for him: ‘It’s everything really,’ says new manager
Core players performed below expectations in 2022
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
merlin_110027361.jpg
News
Former police commander testifies in CPD whistleblower trial
Former Area South Detectives Commander Rodney Blisset said there was no reason to ‘dump’ a detective who supervised police shooting investigation.
By Andy Grimm
 
Screen_Shot_2022_12_06_at_5.45.44_PM.png
Ukraine
Doris Pryor becomes first Black judge from Indiana on Chicago-based federal appeals court: Confirmed 60-31
Doris Pryor will be only the third Black judge to serve on a court dominated by white men since the 7th Circuit held its first session on June 16, 1891.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Members of a team of archaeologists study a wooden structure in the sand in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., where severe beach erosion caused by two late-season hurricanes helped partially uncover what appears to be part of an 80-foot-long ship.
Nation/World
Hurricane beach erosion in Florida unearths a surprise: a wooden ship from the 1800s
Beachgoers and lifeguards discovered the wooden structure poking out of the sand over Thanksgiving weekend in front of homes that collapsed on Daytona Beach Shores last month from Hurricane Nicole,
By Mike Schneider | AP and Freida Frisaro | AP
 