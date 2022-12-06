Man shot, killed in Austin

A man was shot and killed in Austin on Tuesday evening, police said.
The 40-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle in the 1100 block of South Mason Avenue about 7:15 p.m. when someone approached the car on foot and fired shots, according to Chicago police.
The man was struck in the head. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests were reported and detectives are investigating.
