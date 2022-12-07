The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Eat Well Lifestyles Well

Make smart choices when ordering your next pizza

Most pizza restaurants list nutritional info by the slice. Knowing that will help you get an accurate understanding of what you’re actually consuming, nutrient-wise.

By  Environmental Nutrition
   
Heidi McIndoo
SHARE Make smart choices when ordering your next pizza
Choosing plant-based toppings in most cases will give you a pizza with more beneficial nutrients and fewer unhealthy nutrients. Not only veggies, but other toppings such as olives, pineapple, and herbs like basil can give your pie a nutrient boost.

Choosing plant-based toppings in most cases will give you a pizza with more beneficial nutrients and fewer unhealthy nutrients. Other toppings such as olives, pineapple and herbs such as basil can give your pie a nutrient boost.

stock.adobe.com

There’s not much better than having dinner delivered to your door after a long day.

Pizza is ideal — quick, affordable, and readily available. But it has a reputation of being junk food. That’s not always the case, though.

True, many toppings can be high in fat and sodium. But, stripped down, pizza is simply tomato sauce, bread and cheese. Each of those parts is full of nutrients. It’s how you put the parts together, what you add to them and how much you eat that determines how nutritious pizza is.

Making choices while building your meal can make the difference between a nutritional boost or bust. Adding a salad or fruit and veggie-filled side dishes will bump up your meals’ nutrient content and help you fill up. Thinner crusts can help save calories and saturated fat.

Many pizza spots offer desserts, too. A sweet treat, as long as it’s just once in a while, can be included in a healthy eating plan. Look for those low in sugar and saturated fat.

Some things to keep in mind the next time you order out for pizza:

  • Skip the extras. Avoid the temptation to double up on cheeses and meats. Ask the pizza shop to go light on those ingredients. This helps cut the saturated fat and sodium and gives you a little taste of your favorite toppings.
  • Think plant power. Choosing plant-based toppings will give you a pizza with more beneficial nutrients and fewer unhealthy nutrients. Not only veggies but also toppings such as olives, pineapple and herbs like basil can give your pie a nutrient boost.
  • Slice it right. Most pizza restaurants list nutritional info by the slice. Knowing that will help you get an accurate understanding of what you’re consuming nutrient-wise. Even for “individual” or “personal” pizzas, nutrient info is listed per slice.

Environmental Nutrition is an award-winning independent newsletter written by nutrition experts.

Next Up In Well
Over-the-counter hearing aids are here: everything you need to know
What’s MyPlate? Few Americans know or heed the US nutrition guide
Ask the Doctors: Weight training can help keep down body fat percentage
Do you eat to impress? A new study finds that sometimes people do.
Ask the Doctors: Gall stones — what causes them, when you need to do something
Al Roker recovering after being hospitalized for blood clots: ‘I am so fortunate’
The Latest
tempFileForShare_20221205_170739.jpg
Chicago
Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as man reported missing last weekend
Krzysztof Szubert, 21, was found unresponsive in the water about 1:55 a.m. Wednesday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Jose Quintana has agreed to a two-year, $26 million contract with the Mets.
MLB
Jose Quintana agrees to $26 million, 2-year deal with Mets
New York has been rebuilding its pitching staff following a playoff loss to San Diego in the wild-card round.
By Jay Cohen | Associated Press
 
AP22340606819334.jpg
Nation/World
Dropped case foretold Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting: ‘I’m loaded and ready.’
In a June 2021 incident, the Colorado nightclub shooting suspect loaded bullets into a Glock pistol and warned their frightened grandparents not to stand in the way of an elaborate plan to stockpile guns, ammo, body armor and a homemade bomb to become “the next mass killer.”
By Associated Press
 
Hearing aids like these are now available over-the-counter, without a doctor’s prescription.
Consumer Affairs
Over-the-counter hearing aids are here: everything you need to know
First made available in October for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss, they’re cheaper and easier to get. Here’s a guide to who can use them and how to get them.
By Tom Murphy | AP
 
A domestic incident prompted a SWAT response Nov. 26, 2022 on the Northwest Side.
Austin
Chicago police appeal to public for help as they search for killer of 15-year-old boy near Michele Clark High School in South Austin
Davis is among at least 35 children 15 and younger to be killed in Chicago this year. And he is the third person to be killed in the Austin neighborhood over the last week.
By Mohammad Samra and Emmanuel Camarillo
 