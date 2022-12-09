The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 9, 2022
Chicago Entertainment and Culture News

New cub(s) in town? Lincoln Park Zoo announces lion pregnancy

Officials said the pregnancy could bring up to five new cubs to the zoo, an “exciting” prospect for both the zoo and a “vulnerable” African lion population.

By  Zack Miller
   
SHARE New cub(s) in town? Lincoln Park Zoo announces lion pregnancy
Zari, a 4-year-old African Lion at the Lincoln Park Zoo, stands with her 9-month-old cub Pilipili. The zoo announced Zari is pregnant and due to give birth to more cubs in January.

Zari, a 4-year-old African Lion at the Lincoln Park Zoo, stands with her 9-month-old cub, Pilipili. The zoo announced Zari is pregnant and due to give birth to more cubs in January.

Rachel Markowitz/Lincoln Park Zoo

Chicago might be getting some new cubs, but they won’t be playing at Wrigley Field.

The Lincoln Park Zoo on Friday announced one of its African lions is due to give birth next month.

After observing behavior consistent with breeding, zoo staff members were able to confirm through hormone tests and an ultrasound that 4-year-old African lion Zari is pregnant.

The zoo could be expecting anywhere between one and five cubs in January, officials said.

African Lions Jabari (left) and Zari (right) lay in the sun at the Lincoln Park Zoo. The pair are expecting anywhere from one to five cubs in January, the zoo announced Friday.

African Lions Jabari (left) and Zari lay in the sun at the Lincoln Park Zoo. The pair are expecting anywhere from one to five cubs in January, the zoo announced Friday.

Chelsea Vann/Lincoln Park Zoo

“This is a very exciting time for the lion pride at the zoo but also for the entire zoo population,” Mike Murray, the zoo’s curator of mammals and animal behavioral husbandry, said in a statement. “A birth represents preservation of a species that has faced many challenges in the wild.”

African lions are considered a “vulnerable” species, with declining wild populations estimated between 23,000 and 39,000, down from half a million in 1950, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Related

The pregnancy wasn’t entirely unexpected, as the breeding came after recommendations from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ “survival program” for captive African lions. It was suggested the Lincoln Park pair produce cubs after genetic testing was conducted on Zari and her 5-year-old mate, Jabari. 

Murray added that the team is “cautiously optimistic” about the potential new additions to the zoo given the same couple have been raising their cub Pilipili since his birth in March. The 9-month-old lion is now showing the beginnings of the “iconic” lion mane and has “fully integrated” with the rest of the pride, according to zoo officials. 

African Lion Zari and her 9-month-old cub Pilipili lay together at the Lincoln Park Zoo. Zoo officials confirmed in a statement Friday that Zari is expecting more cubs in January.

African Lion Zari and her 9-month-old cub, Pilipili, at the Lincoln Park Zoo, where officials confirmed in a statement Friday that Zari is expecting more cubs in January.

Diana Miller/Lincoln Park Zoo

Staff at the zoo are also anticipating some benefits for Pilipili with new cubs joining the pride, as he can exhibit “normal cub behaviors” with younger members of the group.

“They get to play and interact in that juvenile way that maybe they can’t do with their adult social members,” said the zoo’s general curator, Dave Bernier, who oversees animal care. “We think that it will be beneficial for him.”

Bernier credits the Pepper Family Wildlife Center, a renovated addition to the zoo’s Lion House finished in fall 2021, which was designed to create a more comfortable environment for the zoo’s big cats.

The 18,000-square-foot facility includes a separate area for Zari to stay near the end of her pregnancy and care for her cubs in the early months after their birth — something that’s instrumental in caring for newborns, according to Bernier. 

At the prospect of having five new cubs in his care next month, Bernier said he was excited to see what it would mean for the new facility and for visitors of the zoo. 

“It would be a great test for the building and it would work out really well,” Bernier said. “It would be a beautiful sight to see.”

Next Up In News
Pilsen couple falls in love over arts, education; start organization to teach kids music
Springfield’s unwritten rule kept lawmakers from banning assault weapons
Stellantis to halt Jeep production in Belvidere
Docs to Pritzker: Truck diesel pollution is killing Illinoisans
Picture Chicago: This week in 13 photos
Lombard police officer wounded, armed robbery suspect shot dead in exchange of gunfire in western suburb
The Latest
Lane’s Dalton Scantlebury (35) blocks a shot by Taft.
High School Basketball
Friday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
 
Daniel and Katrise Chávez, co-founders of People’s Center for Cultural and Contemporary Arts, at the former Holy Trinity Croatian church in Pilsen, where they hold classes.
News
Pilsen couple falls in love over arts, education; start organization to teach kids music
The couple’s organization supports around 20 youth music programs around Chicago. On Sunday, the students will hold a concert.
By Michael Loria
 
Diego Costales and his two daughters, 13-year-old Camila and 10-year-old Sofia, of Mount Prospect, hold signs calling for gun control measures in downtown Highland Park one day after a gunman opened fire on the suburb’s Fourth of July parade.
Columnists
Springfield’s unwritten rule kept lawmakers from banning assault weapons
The will of past Democratic leadership seemed to be to not overtly poke any big, cash-rich bears, like the National Rifle Association. That might be changing.
By Rich Miller
 
Center fielder Cody Bellinger was one of two players the Cubs agreed to terms with at the winter meetings.
Cubs
Cubs leave winter meetings happy with signings, still active on market
Only two free agent shortstops remain out of this winter’s Big 4.
By Maddie Lee
 
The Belvidere Assembly Plant, pictured in March of 2020.
Business
Stellantis to halt Jeep production in Belvidere
The decision means 1,350 workers will be laid off as of Feb. 28.
By David Roeder
 