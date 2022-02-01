 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien
Hillcrest’s Aaron Munir-Jones (5) drives the ball past Wheaton Warrenville South’s Colin Moore (10).
Hillcrest’s Aaron Munir-Jones (5) drives the ball past Wheaton Warrenville South’s Colin Moore (10).
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Tuesday, February 1, 2022

BIG NORTHERN

Genoa-Kingston at Winnebago, 7:00

Rockford Christian at North Boone, 7:00

Rockford Lutheran at Rock Falls, 7:00

Stillman Valley at Dixon, 7:00

CATHOLIC - BLUE

DePaul at Mount Carmel, 7:00

Fenwick at Leo, 7:00

Loyola at Brother Rice, 7:00

St. Rita at St. Laurence, 7:00

CATHOLIC - WHITE

De La Salle at Montini, 7:00

Marmion at St. Ignatius, 6:00

Providence at Providence-St. Mel, 7:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - NORTH

Maine East at Highland Park, 7:00

Maine West at Deerfield, 7:00

Niles North at Vernon Hills, 7:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH

Glenbrook North at Glenbrook South, 7:00

Maine South at Evanston, 7:00

Niles West at New Trier, 7:00

DU KANE

Batavia at Glenbard North, 7:15

St. Charles East at Wheaton-Warr. South, 7:15

St. Charles North at Geneva, 7:15

Wheaton North at Lake Park, 7:15

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Notre Dame at Benet, 7:00

St. Viator at Marian Catholic, 7:00

FOX VALLEY

Cary-Grove at McHenry, 7:00

Crystal Lake Central at Dundee-Crown, 7:00

Huntley at Hampshire, 7:00

Jacobs at Crystal Lake South, 7:00

Prairie Ridge at Burlington Central, 7:00

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Herscher at Wilmington, 7:00

Manteno at Lisle, 6:45

Reed-Custer at Peotone, 7:00

Streator at Coal City, 6:45

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Elgin Academy at North Shore, 6:00

Latin at Lake Forest Acad-Blk, 6:00

INTERSTATE EIGHT

LaSalle-Peru at Sycamore, 7:00

KISHWAUKEE RIVER

Marengo at Woodstock North, 7:00

Richmond-Burton at Harvard, 7:00

Woodstock at Johnsburg, 7:30

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

Wolcott at Waldorf, 6:00

METRO PREP

Hinsdale Adventist at Lycee Francais, 6:00

METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE

Riverside-Brookfield at St. Francis, 6:45

Timothy Christian at IC Catholic, 7:30

Wheaton Academy at Chicago Christian, 7:30

MID-SUBURBAN - EAST

Buffalo Grove at Wheeling, 7:00

Elk Grove at Rolling Meadows, 7:00

Hersey at Prospect, 7:00

MID-SUBURBAN - WEST

Hoffman Estates at Barrington, 7:00

Palatine at Fremd, 7:00

Schaumburg at Conant, 7:00

NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD

Butler at Bulls, 5:30

ITW-Speer at DRW, 5:30

Rowe-Clark at Johnson, 5:30

NORTH SUBURBAN

Libertyville at Lake Forest, 7:00

Mundelein at Lake Zurich, 7:00

Stevenson at Zion-Benton, 7:00

Warren at Waukegan, 7:00

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC

South Beloit at Schaumburg Christian, 7:00

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

Grayslake Central at Grant, 7:00

Grayslake North at Round Lake, 7:00

Lakes at Antioch, 7:00

North Chicago at Wauconda, 6:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-NORTH

ASPIRA-Bus&Fin at Amundsen, 6:00

RIVER VALLEY

Donovan at Momence, 7:00

SOUTHLAND

Crete-Monee at Thornridge, 6:00

Kankakee at Thornton, 6:00

Thornwood at Bloom, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - EAST

Joliet Central at Plainfield South, 6:30

Plainfield Central at Plainfield East, 6:30

Romeoville at Joliet West, 6:30

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE - WEST

Oswego at Plainfield North, 6:30

Oswego East at Minooka, 6:30

Yorkville at West Aurora, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - BLUE

Homewood-Flossmoor at Bolingbrook, 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - RED

Lincoln-Way Central at Andrew, 6:30

Stagg at Lincoln-Way West, 6:30

UPSTATE EIGHT

Bartlett at Fenton, 7:00

Elgin at East Aurora, 6:30

Glenbard South at Streamwood, 7:00

Larkin at Glenbard East, 7:00

WEST SUBURBAN - GOLD

Downers Grove South at Willowbrook, 7:30

Leyden at Morton, 7:30

Proviso East at Hinsdale South, 7:30

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Glenbard West at Downers Grove North, 7:30

Lyons at Oak Park-River Forest, 6:30

Proviso West at Hinsdale Central, 7:30

NON CONFERENCE

Brimfield at Putnam County, 7:00

Clifton Central at St. Thomas More, 7:00

Dwight at Gardner-So. Wilmington, 6:45

East Dubuque at Byron, 7:30

EPIC at Juarez, 5:00

Goode at Intrinsic-Downtown, 5:00

Heritage Christian at Illinois Lutheran, 6:00

Hirsch at Horizon-McKinley, 5:00

Jones at Reavis, 6:00

Lake Forest Acad-Org at Carmel, 7:00

Lexington at Woodland, 7:00

Lindblom at Oak Lawn, CNL

McNamara at Grant Park, 7:00

Metea Valley at Nazareth, 7:00

Oak Forest at Agricultual Science, 7:30

Rich at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:00

Richards at Marist, 7:00

Ridgeview at Roanoke-Benson, 7:00

Seneca at Beecher, 7:00

Trinity (Kankakee) at Grace Christian, 7:00

Walther Christian at Harvest Christian, 6:30

Washington at St. Francis de Sales, 12:00

Westlake Christian at Marian Central, 7:00

Westminster Christian at St. Edward, 7:00

LITTLE TEN TOURNAMENT

at Somonauk

Hinckley-Big Rock vs. Indian Creek, 5:30

Newark vs. IMSA, 5:30

Next Up In High School Sports

The Latest

Garbage in, garbage out; city watchdog finds troubling pattern of unreliable data quality

A new report from the acting inspector general says "data quality issues" affect the "objectivity, utility and integrity" of the information used to allocate resources, measure employee performance and monitor a host of programs.

By Fran Spielman

Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report: Ice fishing, thickening ice and waiting on storm impacts

Ice fishing and thickening ice around Chicago fishing, with eye on what the impending storm will do, lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.

By Dale Bowman

New coach Matt Eberflus had a fluff act to follow on Day 1 with the Bears

What did we learn about Eberflus during his introductory press conference that really matters? Nothing. That’s just how all the great ones did it.

By Steve Greenberg

20 more cases tied to corrupt ex-CPD sergeant vacated — with more coming

Additional hearings will be held later this month, where Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said 30 or more convictions are expected to be vacated.

By Matthew Hendrickson

Restaurant vaccine mandate, indoor mask rules could be rolled back ‘soon’ if COVID cases stay in free fall

The turnaround has been especially pronounced in Chicago, where cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all down by more than 40% since last week.

By Mitchell Armentrout

Disaster declared for entire state ahead of Winter Storm Landon — which could dump more than a foot of snow in some areas

A winter storm warning for the Chicago area includes southern and central Cook County, most of Will County, all of DuPage, Kendall, Grundy and LaSalle counties and, in Indiana, Lake and Porter counties, according to the National Weather Service. Some parts of central Illinois could get as much as 15 inches of snow.

By Mitchell Armentrout and Madeline Kenney